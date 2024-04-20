Gotion High-tech's operating profit in 2023 increased by 391%, with approximately RMB 2.8 billion invested in R&D during the year





HEFEI, China, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of April 19, Gotion High-tech (002074) released its 2023 annual report. The company's operating revenue reached RMB 31,605 million, an increase of 37.11% over the previous year. Operating profit was RMB 975 million, an increase of 390.92% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to owners of listed companies was RMB 939 million, representing an increase of 201.28% over the previous year. The company's net cash flow from operating activities was RMB2,419 million, representing an increase of 201.86% over the same period last year.

On the same day, Gotion High-tech also released its 2024 quarterly report. The company's sales reached RMB 7,508 million, an increase of 4.61% year-on-year, and the net profit attributable to owners of listed companies after deducting non-recurring profits and losses increased by 195.26% year-on-year.

According to the report, Gotion High-tech's product shipment volume will exceed 40GWh in 2023, recording more than 40% year-on-year growth, and sales revenue including tax will increase by 50% year-on-year in the context of continuous decline in battery prices. It increased by more than %. Power battery sales revenue was RMB 23,051 million, an increase of 24.72% over the same period last year. The revenue of the energy storage business was RMB 6,932 million, an increase of 97.61% over the previous year, and the revenue share rose to 21.93%.

Gotion High-tech will adhere to the promotion of innovation, increase R&D investment, and accelerate product technology iteration. In 2023, the company's R&D investment reached RMB 2.768 billion, an increase of 14.57% over the previous year. The company's unified cells, 4695 cylinder cells, semi-solid punch cells, and third-generation battery cell products such as L300, M600, and N300 are recognized by the market for superior performance in terms of safety, energy density, power performance, and service. I am. life. Among them, Gotion is designated globally by Volkswagen Unified Cell. The energy density of the self-developed Astroinno battery pack reaches 190Wh/kg.

In addition, Gotion High-tech continues to deepen the strategic layout of globalization. We have launched products at four pack factories in Germany, Indonesia, Thailand, and Silicon Valley in the United States, and production bases in Vietnam, Chicago in the United States, Michigan in the United States, Slovakia, Argentina, Indonesia, etc. are also progressing step by step. Gotion Hitech initially established 10 overseas bases for materials, cells, and packs, achieving localization of production and R&D. In 2023, Gotion's overseas revenue amounted to his RMB 6.428 billion, achieving a year-on-year growth of 115.69%.

