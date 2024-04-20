Can you get the complete Google Pixel ecosystem for less than $1,000? Take the fight!





This is my Google ecosystem. Phone, watch, headphones, audio, Chromecast. If I told you that you could get it all for less than $1,000, I think a lot of people would be interested.

Let's be clear up front: If your focus is on buying the latest and greatest Google hardware, this is clearly not possible. When we thought about this challenge, we weren't targeting tech enthusiasts who wanted a Pixel 8 Pro or even a Pixel tablet. They are so expensive that they almost take up the entire $1,000 envelope. I wanted to make the most of my budget and get as much as possible for less money. But I didn't want to go out and buy something like a Google Pixel 5. That's because the phone is old and nearing the end of support.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

So I set myself a few caveats for this challenge.

What I bought needed to be supported for at least two more years. When it comes to features, we couldn't compromise on getting the latest and greatest from Google.

To get all of this for less than a $1,000 budget, I had to make second-hand my best friend. So, depending on where you live, you have eBay, Amazon renewed, and other retail options to choose from. I focused on the US market and his eBay.

Mobile phone: Pixel 7a

Ryan Haynes / Android Authority

Let's start with the center of the ecosystem we use most every day: the phone. When you think of Google's budget phones, the first thing that comes to mind is the Pixel 7a, which is currently the cheapest phone available. This is actually a very good starting point for our ecosystem. Although it's only been around for a year or so, the latest feature drop brings new features to his 7a, including Circle to Search. The phone has a very nice 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, so you don't feel like you're missing out on much of Google's best features and hardware.

I thought about buying a cheap used Pixel 8 or Pixel 7 Pro, but I still needed to buy as much as I could for as little as possible. The Pixel 7a gives you more freedom with the rest of your budget. Additionally, it has a very smooth always-on display and some decent cameras, including a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, which compares very well to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8.

There are some compromises to keep in mind with the Pixel 7a. The battery is not the best in the world and the bezel is a little thick for his 2024. But these are compromises I can live with.

While searching eBay, I found a used Pixel 7a in good condition for about $250, so I bought it. Your phone is safe and protected. What's next?

google pixel 7a

google pixel 7a

Best camera phone under $500 Stable performance and plenty of RAM Improved 90Hz display

Pixel experiences that matter

Pixel 7a offers more premium features than ever before, including wireless charging support, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 64MP camera for less than $500.

Earbuds and smartwatches: Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Well, I also had to buy Bluetooth earphones. In the budget ecosystem, he had two choices: Pixel Buds A or Pixel Buds Pro. Noise cancellation is an obvious requirement for me, so even if the Buds A are cheaper, I'd still go with the Pixel Buds Pro. Additionally, the Buds Pro offers a good experience overall, and despite a $1,000 budget, you still want a good experience.

If you've never used Buds Pro before, I'd say they're great. It's comfortable, the active noise cancellation is great, the battery lasts up to 11 hours of listening, and it also has wireless charging. Pixel Buds A do not have wireless charging capabilities and will only last about 5 hours of listening time.

All in all, I had to splurge here and go to a professional, and thankfully I didn't have to pay a fortune to do it. I gave up on getting used earphones and decided to give them a thorough cleaning and buy new ear tips to avoid ear stains from the previous owner. Used Pixel Buds Pro sell for between $70 and $130 on eBay, so I bought them for $100.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Active Noise Cancellation Android Integrated Google Assistant Features

Pixel Buds Pro introduces ANC to the series

Google Pixel Buds Pro are the first to offer active noise cancellation. Obviously, it also has deep integration with Android and tons of support for Google Assistant commands, including the popular Translate feature.

Caitlin Cimino / Android Authority

But there was one more requirement that we needed to make that ecosystem a little bit better. It's a clock. You might think, “Oh, maybe he doesn't need a Pixel Watch on that budget,” but it's certainly something he can live without. But once I got the watch, I realized how much it tied me to Google's ecosystem. I was able to unlock my phone, view Google Maps navigation, and use Google Wallet without taking out my phone. It was so convenient that once I used it, I couldn't go back.

Again, there were several choices. I could have used something like the Fitbit Sense 2, but I knew the best option was the Pixel Watch. There aren't any major differences between the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Both are the same size and have basically the same design. Many of the features you get on Watch 2 were recently added to the original Pixel Watch. You won't miss out on too much. Things like skin temperature sensing and stress notifications don't stand out as major compromises to me.

Once I got my Pixel Watch, I realized how much it connected me to Google's ecosystem.

There's about a $100 difference between a used Watch 1 and 2, so the price difference is probably the biggest barrier to getting a Pixel Watch 2. And obviously, if money were no object, I would buy the Pixel Watch 2. But I would like to. Stretch your budget as far as possible. So buy the Pixel Watch 1 instead. Used items cost about $100 to $150. I got mine for $125.

I currently have a Pixel 7a for $250, a Pixel Buds Pro for $100, and a 1st generation Pixel Watch for $125, so I have $575 left in my budget. And I could have stopped there. This is actually a very good introduction to the Google ecosystem. But once you start adding smart home devices, the whole experience takes it up a notch or two. He wanted to get something like a Nest speaker or Chromecast within his $1,000 budget.

google pixel watch

google pixel watch

Voice-to-text assistant Play Store integration Wear OS

Pixel Watch is the first wearable product to feature Big G.

Google Pixel Watch is a wearable powered by Wear OS that aims to be a smartwatch for everyone. It has a robust app library, extensive Fitbit-based health tracking, and a classy design.

Smart Google Home: Chromecast, Nest Audio, Nest Hub

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Chromecast has improved a lot over the last few years. Again, he had two choices: an HD version and a 4K version. However, one of our biggest considerations when starting this challenge was to future-proof everything for the next two years. So we had to take Chromecast HD out of the equation. Plus, 4K is probably your best friend here.

I feel like Chromecast 4K is also underrated. You might have a smart TV and think, “I don't need Chromecast.” But smart TVs are really frustrating. You have to constantly switch between apps, and they are slow and not intelligent at all. The Chromecast interface puts everything in one place and easily integrates with all of his devices, including his Pixel 7a, which I bought. You can also use your Pixel phone as a remote control. Here we can clearly see that the ecosystem is starting to integrate.

The Chromecast 4K was the first product I actually picked up a new unit rather than a used one. Look at the price. If his new Chromecast costs $59, buying a used one won't save you much money. At least not enough to justify dealing in second-hand items. A new product with a full warranty is cheaper. So I treated myself to a new Chromecast 4K, available from the Google Store for $59.

Adam Molina / Android Authority

The next thing I had to focus on was the Nest speaker. Once again, several options have emerged: the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the 2nd generation Nest Hub, and the Nest Audio. You can buy the Nest Mini on eBay for a ridiculously low price, but I had to keep in mind that it's been around since 2019. Also, although updates are still being made five years later, I don't think it has much future potential. On top of that, the sound isn't really all that great. So my best bet was Nest Audio.

Nest Audio was launched in 2020, a year later than the second-generation Nest Mini. The sound is infinitely better, and even if the second-hand price is a little high, it won't break the rest of your budget. If you get multiple Nest Audios, you can create stereo pairs for a more immersive listening experience, which further improves sound quality.

Via eBay, prices for used Nest Audio units vary a bit. However, I found a listing where you can buy them for $50 each. Given the affordable price, I bought two so I could actually get a stereo pair.

Nest and Chromecast aren't essential to your Pixel lifestyle, but they add a little extra functionality.

With plenty of budget left, I decided to treat myself to something else and take my Pixel and Google experience to the next level. I bought a Nest Hub and I love it. It's on my bedside table so I can see what Google Assistant is trying to say. Weather, smart Google Home controls, YouTube viewing, and Google Photos overview. All of this is possible with Nest Hub 2nd generation while further connecting the Google ecosystem. Plus, it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.

Via eBay, you'll find these sold used for a very reasonable price at around $70-$80. If you look hard enough, you can find something like the one I got for about $70. Granted, the Nest Hub launched a few years ago, but software updates are still frequent and should continue for at least the next two years.

See price at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation)

High-quality smart speaker with display designed for Google Assistant

Get the complete Google ecosystem for just over $700.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Let's see what I got. I have a $250 Google Pixel 7a, a $100 pair of Pixel Buds Pro, a $125 original Pixel Watch, a new $59 Chromecast 4K, two Nest Audios totaling $100, and a $70 2nd generation Nest Hub. have. Add all this up and your introduction to the Google ecosystem cost just over $700 ($704 to be exact). In addition to buying second-hand, it's my first time dabbling in the Google ecosystem and I've had a really good experience without making any major compromises.

In fact, you can keep adding more to this if you want to use your entire $1,000 budget. You might buy a used Pixel Tablet or Nest Doorbell, or switch to the more powerful Google Pixel. However, I think the current setup is sufficient, and there are quite a few changes left for future upgrades and items!

I really enjoyed this challenge, as I never expected to be able to stretch my budget so much and base my Google experience on so many pillars. What do you think about my choices for this venture into the Google ecosystem? Would you make similar compromises and choices? Skip some of these items or enjoy something special mosquito?

