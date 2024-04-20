Atos in talks to sell technology infrastructure business





Reuters reports that Daniel Kleczynski is interested in acquiring Atos' legacy business. The contract value is expected to be 2 billion euros. The French government believes the company's cybersecurity and supercomputing divisions are too strategic to participate in the sale. It is too early to determine the long-term impact of the sale on the quantum side of the business.

PRESS RELEASE — Czech billionaire Daniel Krechinsky is currently in talks to buy Atos' legacy business in a huge deal worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), according to Reuters. The acquisition is aimed at allowing the French company to refocus on cybersecurity and cloud assets, while reducing its debt burden, the news agency added.

Eviden is a quantum computing company and a business of Atos. We also provide AI solutions for HPC, edge computing, computer vision, HPCaaS, and simulation. Eviden launches Qaptiva, a platform for developing, running, and deploying quantum computing applications. Qaptiva is touted as an all-in-one platform for real-world quantum computing applications.

Krechinsky has a successful career in the energy sector and has actively expanded his business empire in Europe.

The sale of Atos' Tech Foundations business, which provides infrastructure management services, will end the European IT giant's original restructuring plan, which included splitting the company into two publicly traded companies, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, the Tech Foundations business will retain the Atos brand after being acquired by Kreczynski's EP Equity Investment (EPEI) vehicle. Meanwhile, the existing listed company will be reorganized and renamed Eviden, grouping together assets that the French state considers strategic, such as the cybersecurity sector's BDS and supercomputers.

Does it affect quantum?

It remains to be seen whether this move will impact the quantum side of Eviden's business. However, the news does not directly address this point. The shift in focus to cybersecurity and cloud assets may result in Eviden increasing its investments in cutting-edge technologies, such as quantum computing, to enhance its services and remain competitive in the market. may mean.

This strategic move could also open new opportunities for Eviden to explore quantum technology and integrate it into its services, potentially leading to advances and innovation in the quantum aspects of its business. There is a gender.

