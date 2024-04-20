Google is testing layout changes to its Phone app





Google appears to be working on a new layout for the Google Phone app (known as the Phone by Google app), which is used for things like making phone calls. That makes it probably one of the most widely used, yet least known apps on Android. The new He UI will do away with the bottom bar of the dialer, which currently offers options such as Favorites, Recents, Contracts, and Voicemail. Instead, the dialer displays his three-line hamburger menu icon. Once you tap on the icon, a side panel will appear with only two options for him: Contacts and Voicemail.

It looks strange because the page is empty except for these two options. Google may be considering ways to fill out the side panel. Or maybe this layout is just a test by Google, with no plans to release it after the latest beta test of the Phone by Google app. The “Contacts” and “Voicemail” options in the bottom bar are replaced with the same options that appear in the hamburger menu icon, but the “Favorites” and “Recents” options in the bottom bar no longer appear anywhere in the new layout. It will not be. Perhaps tapping the hamburger menu icon will join your contacts and voicemail in the side panel. That way the panel will look a little richer.

The new layout of the Phone by Google app includes a three-row hamburger menu icon (L) and a new side panel

The new layout was discovered by AssembleDebug and PiunikaWeb public beta version 128.0.625763929. The new layout has not yet been applied to my boyfriend's Pixel 6 Pro running Android 15 Beta 1. My phone has Phone by Google public beta version 127.0.620688474. I think the next beta update of the Phone by Google app will offer a new layout. AssembleDebug also discovered a set of code that allows users to use a feature known as Emergency SOS, which allows Android users to connect to emergency services via satellite when a cellular connection is unavailable. This feature is expected to arrive in Android 15, and the final version is expected to be released in September or October. For those who don't mind rolling the dice on unstable beta updates, Android 15 beta 1 is currently available for his compatible Pixel devices. The danger is that you can't uninstall the beta without wiping your phone, so you might have to stay alive. Apps you use every day stop working, battery life decreases, or bugs prevent you from using your phone as much as you want until the final version of the app is released in September or October. Still, if you want to be the first to run Android 15, visit google.com/android/beta or tap this link. Press the box that says “Show eligible devices” and you'll be taken to a page with a photo of your Pixel. Tap Opt-in below the image. After a few minutes,[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]You will be ready to update to the latest beta of Android 15.

