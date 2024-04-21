Google Drive's new search filters are coming to Android, a month after they arrived on iOS





Overview Google Drive introduces new filter categories to speed up file searches on Android devices. Users will be able to filter by file type, owner, and last modified date. Users can also further refine their search on the search results page.

There's a reason Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage options in 2024. The service is simple and easy to use, and if you're a frequent user of Google products and services, the integration will be top of the line. . Of course, the brand hasn't rested on its laurels and has frequently introduced new features to the platform that make it easier to use.

Related How to use Google Drive: A guide to convenient storage Get the most out of Google Drive

Examples of such changes include a new search bar on the web, dark mode, and better ways to organize your files. Well, it looks like Google is ready to bring more enhancements to his Drive, this time rolling out a nifty feature that originally debuted on iOS devices last month.

Get faster results with new filters

Now, Android users will have an easy way to search for files using newly introduced filter categories right below the search bar. Users will be able to filter by file type, owner, and last modified date. This makes queries more specific and accessing files even faster than before.

Additionally, users can further refine their search on the search results page. This update should be available to all Google Workspace users in addition to users with personal Google accounts. It's been a long time coming, but this new feature makes it easier to improve the search process when using Google Drive.

From the image above you can see what this new change looks like. If you're an Android device user, you can always download the latest Google Drive updates from the Play Store. If you've never used Google Drive, you can always try it out and get 15 GB of free storage. This is useful if you're looking for an easy way to store information and access it from anywhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-drive-new-search-filters-on-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos