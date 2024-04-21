Google One VPN may suffer from a lack of trust





Last week, Google announced that it would soon be discontinuing the VPN service included in Google One. The company noted that only some subscribers are using it, but one wonders if part of that is due to a lack of consumer trust.

If you want a little more privacy while browsing the internet, a VPN is one of the easiest solutions. A VPN provides an easy way to keep your internet provider from seeing your browsing habits. VPNs also mask your IP address, making it a little harder for businesses to track multiple visitors (assuming you've properly cleared cookies, etc.). Connecting to free public Wi-Fi networks also typically involves using a VPN.

When Google One VPN became widely available, I mentioned it to the only friend I knew who was interested enough to use a VPN on a regular basis. His first question to me was, why should I believe that?

It's a very simple question. And to our company's credit, we have a detailed explanation, backed by third-party audits, of why you can trust Google One VPN for potentially sensitive browsing. Masu. However, this is not something that can be quickly and easily conveyed in a casual conversation with someone who is not already familiar with networking principles.

Granted, this is just an anecdote, but I think there may be a grain of truth behind it. Did people simply not use Google One VPN because they weren't sure it could be trusted? After all, the service was already bundled into a convenient $1.99 monthly subscription In contrast, NordVPN's monthly plans start at $12.99, which is 6x more expensive.

As the saying goes, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. A VPN that costs one-sixth the price of its leading competitors must have significant (privacy/feature-wise) shortcomings that are clearly obvious. Google has long been tracking individuals' browsing habits, sometimes even when you least expect it. Even if this case were not true, that perception alone could have been damaging.

That said, the service's lack of use may be explained simply by its lack of mainstream appeal. The average person may not care (or be aware) of the security and privacy issues that VPNs are designed to solve.

Returning to perception, Google is also currently facing its own reputation for ruining a beloved product (by launching another product on Stadia). This reputation undoubtedly discouraged some people from using Google's VPN, even if they were already paying for Google One. What's worse, by shutting it down, Google is affirming that belief. I'm glad I didn't switch to his VPN from Google. They have already shut it down.

Let's think about it another way. If so few people are using Google One VPN, what's the reason for shutting it down? Since everyone kept paying their subscriptions, Google offered his VPN to the few customers who actually used it. All I had to do was Google isn't completely shutting down his VPN service, as Fi Wireless customers and his Pixel owners will still have access.

Instead, the company chose to worsen its killer image by removing features from Google One. But I deviated.

In the end, I really wonder how much of Google One VPN's failures are due to lack of trust. If you can't immediately and completely trust that your guy's VPN won't track your browsing and will continue to exist for the foreseeable future, what's the point in that?

