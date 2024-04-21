Six times has Google leaked its own phones?





Google may be a technology giant and one of the most valuable companies in the world, but it's infamous for leaking its highly anticipated Pixel smartphone. Whether these leaks were intentional is debatable. But these leaks have revealed some of Google's upcoming phones through subtle app updates and full-fledged promotional videos. And in the case of the Pixel 6, they wrote a blog post about it months before it was officially released.

Take a look at six times when Google revealed the true nature of its phones.

Google made a surprise of its own by accidentally updating the Google Home app on the Play Store minutes before officially announcing the Pixel 2XL at the 2017 Pixel event. In a regular update, images of the Pixel 2 XL in all its glory have been published. The Verge was the only outlet to catch the leak before Google responded.

It wasn't that important. There were months of leaks leading up to the event and we already had a good idea of ​​what was going to happen. But the rollout of the Google Home app was the first time Google actually confirmed everything we've heard, for better or worse.

2 AOSP commit reveals Pixel 3 When a Google employee accidentally leaked the phone's AOSP

A mysterious commitment to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) gave careful detectives in early 2018 all the information they needed to confirm the Pixel 3's existence. At that point, no one was sure whether Google would release his third Pixel. The original Pixel didn't wow anyone, and the Pixel 2 was only a few months old. However, this accidental leak confirms that Google is working on another device.

3 Google reveals Pixel 4 on Twitter Google just ran with all the leaks

Google announced the Pixel four months before its official release in 2019. The official @madebygoogle account on Twitter decided to follow through on the rumors and posted an image of the Pixel 4's unique square camera bump and distinctive design. This was clearly a pre-emptive leak to take advantage of the large number of unofficial renderings circulating on the interwebs at the time.

4 Pixel 5 mistakenly shown off in marketing materials It seems Google can't let up when it comes to leaks

The Pixel 5 marketing material leak was discovered by prolific tech leaker Roland Quandt. He discovered the image on an obscure German technology site called WinFuture. The material featured his mint green Pixel 5, the new Nest Audio and his Chromecast, and the new Google TV app. Whether Google had anything to do with this is still up for debate, but you have to wonder how such a perfectly prepared marketing image could have happened to appear in such a random place.

5 Google boasts about Pixel 6 online Google's official blog post reveals Pixel 6 and Tensor chip

Google decided to surprise everyone in August 2021 with a comprehensive blog post detailing everything about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Tensor chips. The post boasted about the company's first custom mobile processor and the powerful new camera array in the Pixel 6. This was a strong move by Google aimed at controlling the narrative and generating hype about the all-new design months before launch.

6 Pixel 8 leak double whammy Google continues to leak its own phones

Ahead of the official launch, we've received two major leaks about the Pixel 8 directly from Google. First, a few weeks before the Pixel 8 was announced, an image of a man talking with a Pixel 8 appeared on his new Google subscription page. A full-length promotional video for the Pixel 6 was then published on his X (formerly Twitter), giving a thorough introduction to the device and its features.

Check out these Google Pixel 8a renders. These renders are of higher quality than recent leaks.

We are currently receiving a number of similar leaks regarding the upcoming Pixel 8a. exciting!

Why does Google keep leaking its phones?

While Google's tendency to leak its devices seems like a series of comical blunders by companies, this approach could have strategic value.

increase excitement

Leaks create a buzz. This keeps the Pixel brand at the forefront of technology conversations, especially in a cutthroat market dominated by Apple and Samsung. These leaks get people discussing the new phone, creating excitement around it, and also creating a sense of community for his Pixel fans.

control the story

Calculated risks such as cell phone leaks allow Google to control the buzz around new phones. This is especially useful when introducing new design choices, such as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 6 smartphones.

compete against competitors

Samsung will launch mobile phones at the beginning of the year. Apple will launch a mobile phone near the end. Deliberate leaks allow Google to push its phones right into the middle of the hype surrounding a competitor's release, giving Google a little bit of an edge.

Master of leaks

Google's pattern of leaking its own devices has become a hallmark of the Pixel launch cycle, and we have to admit we like it. Leaks add a unique dimension to the world of technology and keep us constantly on guard. Google may want to strengthen its position in the future, but there's no denying that leaks are a source of entertainment and excitement for the world.

