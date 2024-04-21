Polestar's new smartphone looks like a step up from Android Auto and CarPlay





Polestar teased that it was working on its own smartphone at the Guangzhou Auto Show late last year, with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenrath telling CNBC: “We want to bring these two worlds together without borders. If you have the opportunity to tie it together, it's really…a seamless transition.”

Images of the mass-produced Polestar phone have now been published on Chinese website Weibo (via Android Police), with deliveries expected to begin in the domestic market towards the end of April.

There's little information about specs, but we do know that the phone was co-developed with Meizu, the Geely-owned smartphone brand that also owns Polestar and sister company Volvo.

An unboxing video published on YouTube reveals that the design includes four cameras on the back and very thin bezels around the main screen, with Android Police sporting an innovative 21:9 aspect ratio. It suggests that it will have a screen size of around 6.5 inches.

But more than a simple branding exercise, it has been suggested that the Polestar phone will run the Xingji Meizus FlyMe OS. Xingji Meizus FlyMe OS is the operating system that is also included in Polestar vehicles sold in China, such as the recent Polestar 4.

This is because Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are not present in the Chinese market. That's why automakers are turning to custom-built platforms for infotainment operating systems.

“It's not enough to just bring good European design to China, what we offer to the market in terms of software has to be very special,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenrath told CNBC. ” he said.

Last year, Auto Evolution took a deep dive into Meizus Flyme Auto and concluded that it offers “perfect synchronization between your phone and your car,” unlike anything Apple CarPlay or Android Auto can currently achieve.

The ability to customize backgrounds and wallpapers just like on a laptop or tablet, run multiple apps simultaneously in different windows, and use your smartphone's camera for video calls are just a few examples of this seamless integration. Not too much. Not to mention that you can use your smartphone as a wireless game controller, and the small speaker delivers immersive sound.

Elon Musk has suggested that Tesla may produce its own smartphones in response to the idea that Apple and Google could block access to Twitter and X from their respective app stores. However, EV innovators have not confirmed anything yet.

In addition to declining EV market share in China, Tesla also appears to be falling behind in the technological innovations that help it stay competitive.

Analysis: China's gun to monopolize EV software

paulstar phone

A number of smartphone makers have experimented with co-branded devices for cars, such as OnePlus' 6T McLaren Edition and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, but few have pushed their projects to further integrate with the vehicle in question. there is no.

While Polestar phones are likely to help Meizu push further into the upmarket market with more luxurious products (it currently sells mid-range smartphones in China), the Swedish brand will likely have more options for devices and infotainment. It also appears to be facilitating greater integration with systems than ever before. A stylish electric car.

The ability to access vehicle data and information in the car and in some cases from Polestars smartphones via the Meizus AI-powered voice assistant has never been seen before in Western markets.

Additionally, the ability to use natural language to schedule scheduled service appointments, which has been teased by many manufacturers including Kia and Hyundai, may not be available until 2026 at the earliest. there is.

Although many Western customers own iPhones or Android-powered devices, the transition experience from smartphones to infotainment systems is far from seamless. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto tend to offer limited versions of smartphones rather than being extensions to them.

With the rise of Chinese smartphone brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi, which have already committed to producing EVs in China, Polestar future-proofs its models with accompanying devices that work seamlessly with the infotainment system. He is taking the wise action of doing so.

Whether it's successful remains to be seen, but the speed of EV adoption and innovation in China is impressive, and many legacy automakers are finding themselves far behind in the technology race.

Polestars Geely's ownership ensures that the brand understands its market and Polestar mobile phones are a perfect example of providing a solution that customers clearly want.

