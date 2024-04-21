Google Maps provides location and intelligent overview of EV chargers





Sign up to receive daily news updates from CleanTechnica by email. Or follow us on Google News.

If you drive an electric car other than a Tesla, you've probably experienced the nervousness of leaving home for a trip and wondering if there's a charger on your route. Is not it. We know that there is no retail category where a driver can reliably get her EV charger. But Google Maps seems to be listening, introducing an upgraded feature that provides an EV driver with specific information about the location of her EV charger, and also provides planning tools for charging stops. doing.

Similar to Tesla's navigation options, Google Maps displays recommended charging stops, estimated energy consumption, and availability data depending on your charging plans. The company said cars with Google built-in will be the first to have these features in the coming months, and people driving EVs will first be able to deploy them through Google Built-In, the company's driver-assistance software. explained. The update will be rolled out worldwide.

Support independent cleantech coverage that fuels the cleantech revolution by making a few dollars a month.

Google Maps is a web service that provides detailed information about geographic regions and places around the world. Route planners already provide directions for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and public transportation users traveling from one location to another. This upgrade will give EV drivers more information and make long-distance journeys much easier.

Overview powered by Google Maps and Artificial Intelligence

One of the features currently available on mobile is an artificial intelligence-powered overview that details the exact location of your charger. This is because drivers have difficulty locating chargers in multi-storey parking lots. Google has announced that it will leverage AI to summarize customer reviews about EV chargers, including showing more specific directions to a particular charger, and the company has announced that it will use AI to summarize customer reviews about EV chargers, including showing more specific directions to a particular charger, and the company has We created a summary based on millions of reviews. charging time.

The map gives drivers a detailed overview of their journey to the charger.

The benefits of AI summarization range from cost savings to improved access to information. AI-powered summarization allows you to extract important information from sources such as documents, technical literature, and importantly, customer feedback. In summary, you'll have more time to act on information instead of sifting through it.

There are two main types of AI summaries: extractive and abstract.

Extractive summarization leverages statistical techniques to identify the sentences that are most likely to be important. Abstract summarization produces new sentences that summarize the main points of the original text.

Google Maps says it will soon show nearby chargers on the in-car map, along with information such as real-time port availability and charging speeds.

What problems can Google's AI summarization help solve?

Complex spaces and charger location issues: Accurately locating chargers in unfamiliar and complex spaces, such as multi-storey parking garages, is now easier with new Google Maps details. In the coming months, Google Maps' AI-powered overview will explain specific locations of chargers based on helpful information from user reviews. That way you can find exactly where to go.

In the mobile phone image, the map shows the user arriving at the end of the trip. The image includes two sentences with specific details about how to find the charger, and below that a sentence that says he was summarized by the AI.

Charger reliability information issue: This is when there is not enough information available in advance about the reliability of the charging stations on your route. Google Maps uses millions of reviews posted on Maps every day to provide accurate and up-to-date information about charging stations. To make these even more useful, the map displays charging station review pages. It will then ask you a few questions, including whether it charged successfully, what plug you used, and how long it will take to charge. Before clicking off, Google Maps users are asked to submit details about whether their charging session was successful.

The problem of finding hotels that offer charging options: You want to stay at a hotel or other accommodation that offers charging on-site, but you don't know which properties offer charging and if they are reliable. I have no idea if I can do it. If you're planning a staycation, you can use the new EV filter at google.com/travel to find hotels that offer on-site EV charging in your search.

Issues with planning long-term trips: Multi-destination trips take a special approach to charging. Plan organized trips based on the amenities available near rural and urban byways and upcoming charging stations. The upgraded Google Maps will suggest the best charging spots along the way based on your battery charge level. This feature will be available globally in the coming months for vehicles with Google built-in.

Image courtesy of Google Maps What elements do a good charging map have?

Over a year ago, I researched reliable and informative charging station maps to help EV drivers find stops on their routes. We wanted the peace of mind that we could quickly find a charger and depend on the accuracy of information about its availability and functionality. The factors that differentiate a good charging station map from a mediocre or flawed one were, and continue to be, considered today.

Having a high-quality charging station map means:

Route planning is clear and easy. The purpose should be easy to interpret and understand. Scale, legend, and title are important components. The information provided must be easily identifiable and effective. Color contrast helps create unique visuals. Data is displayed in a very effective and organized manner. That source/metadata must be accurate. Maps should incorporate attractive symbols to provide clear reference points. Avoid overcrowding your symbols, even if they imply a large geographic area. Even with multiple criteria, a simple style is most effective when mapping EV charging stations.

My research at the time showed that there were too many charging maps in the early stages of information gathering.

CleanTechnica Charging Report

Aside from the core issue of selling EVs, no other topic helps with the transition to electric vehicles more than EV charging. This is the first or second question someone who doesn't have an EV asks of their EV owner, and one of the most important factors anyone considers before transitioning to an electric vehicle. . But what is the EV charging situation in countries like the US, Europe, and Australia? What are the progress, challenges, and opportunities for EV charging infrastructure in these regions? This is what our latest report, “The State and Promise of EV Charging Infrastructure,” covers.

The report I wrote includes a lot of information, including CleanTechnica's research on EV charging. We hope you'll check it out while you wait for his EV charging upgrade to Google Maps.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to promote it? Want to suggest a guest for the CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here. Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Ads CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. Please see our policy here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cleantechnica.com/2024/04/20/google-maps-now-offers-ev-charger-locations-intelligence-powered-summaries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos