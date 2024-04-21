Google fires employees over protests over Israeli project, government's new CCTV rules, Vivo, Motorola new product launches, and other top stories of the week





Google fired 28 employees this week over protests over a project with the Israeli government. CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email that the workplace is not a place for politics. The company also plans to cut some jobs and move some of its roles to countries including India. Meta launched Meta AI for its apps and consumer hardware products. Nothing he did, two earphones were released, and Vivo and Motorola announced smartphones. This and all the other tech news of the week.

Google fires 28 employees over Israeli contract protests at company building

Google has fired 28 employees who participated in a sit-in protest at its offices. The workers were protesting Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint agreement with Amazon.com to provide AI and cloud services to the Israeli government. The protests were led by the group No Technology for Apartheid and reportedly took place across Google's offices in New York City, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, California. Click here to read more.

Google lays off more employees, moves some jobs to India

Google is reportedly cutting back on its workforce further. The company is said to be laying off an unspecified number of employees. Business Insider reports that Google plans to lay off more employees and restructure some of its teams. A small portion of the affected roles will reportedly move to hubs where Google is said to be investing, including India, Chicago, Atlanta and Dublin. Click here to read more.

Meta Al rolls out to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger

Meta launched Llama 3 to take on OpenAI, strengthening the AI ​​race. The AI ​​assistant is integrated into various platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, etc. and offers advanced features such as text and image generation. The company aims to lead the expansion of the generative AI market around the world. Click here to read more.

Paytm begins migrating users to new UPI ID

Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications (OCL) has been granted permission by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to migrate users to new banks for UPI payments. This follows NPCI's approval in March for OCL to operate as a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) under a multi-bank model. NPCI's approval allows Paytm to continue offering his UPI services through these partner banks. Click here to read more.

Letter of appreciation from TCS CEO K Krithivasan to employees and COO NG Subramaniam

K Kritivasan, CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, will complete almost a year at the top. CEO K Kritivasan took over as CEO of the company in June last year. As the new financial year begins, Kritivasan sent an email to the company's more than 600,000-strong workforce. In the email, a copy of which was seen by ET, Kritivasan talked about various topics including thanking his TCS officials for the company's impressive performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 . Click here for more information.

Vivo T3x 5G launched in India: price, specifications and more

Vivo has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of T3x 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is said to offer faster performance and multitasking experience to users. Vivo has launched the T3x 5G in his three variants. The T3x 5G is priced starting at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will be available from April 24 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retailers. This handset is available in two color options: Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green. Click here for more information.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra now available with 16GB RAM and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is now official. Motorola, a Lenovo company, has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of its flagship smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in global markets. The smartphone features a 1.5K OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The smartphone has a 50MP front camera and is powered by a 4500mAh battery. Click here for more information.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) Completely wireless earphones equipped with ChatGPT are now available

Consumer technology brand Nothing has expanded its audio product lineup in India with the launch of two new earbuds in the country. The company has released completely wireless earphones “Nothing Ear and Ear (a)'' in Japan. Nothing Ear is the successor to Nothing Ear (2) and features a new His 11mm driver unit that promises to deliver an improved bass experience. Click here for more information.

Government mandates new rules for surveillance cameras: Here's what the order says:

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has taken strong steps to improve CCTV security in government facilities. This follows his March publication of an internal advisory regarding potential cyber-attacks and data tampering. Poor CCTV security can lead to unauthorized access, violating your privacy and giving attackers control of your cameras. Click here for more information.

Toshiba to cut approximately 5,000 jobs

Toshiba is reportedly planning to cut about 5,000 jobs in Japan. According to a report in the Nikkei Shimbun, this represents about 10% of the company's domestic employees. The job cuts are part of Toshiba's restructuring efforts to streamline operations and focus on core businesses such as infrastructure and digital technology. As a result, the company will reportedly incur a one-time cost of 100 billion yen ($650 million). Click here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/google-sacks-employees-for-protests-over-israel-project-governments-new-cctv-rules-new-launches-from-vivo-motorola-and-other-top-news-of-the-week/articleshow/109465415.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos