Mona Lisa rap?New Microsoft AI animates faces from photos

New York CNN —

Thanks to new artificial intelligence technology from Microsoft, the Mona Lisa can now do more than just smile.

Last week, Microsoft researchers detailed a new AI model they developed that can take a still image of a face and an audio clip of a person speaking and automatically create a realistic video of that person speaking. did. Create videos from photorealistic faces, cartoons and artwork, with convincing lip sync and natural facial and head movements.

In one demo video, researchers showed an animated Mona Lisa reciting a comedic rap by actor Anne Hathaway.

The output from the AI ​​model, called VASA-1, is both interesting and a bit jarring in its realism. Microsoft said the technology could be used to improve accessibility for individuals with education and communication challenges, or even create virtual companions for humans. However, it is also easy to see how this tool can be misused and used to impersonate a real person.

This is a concern that extends beyond Microsoft. As more tools emerge to create convincing AI-generated images, videos, and audio, experts worry that their misuse could lead to new forms of misinformation. Others fear the technology could further disrupt creative industries, from film to advertising.

At this time, Microsoft has stated that it has no immediate plans to release the VASA-1 model to the public. The move is similar to how Microsoft partner OpenAI is addressing concerns about its AI-generated video tool Sora: OpenAI teased Sora in February, but so far it has only been using it for testing purposes. It is made available only to departmental professional users and cybersecurity professors.

“We oppose any activity that creates misleading or harmful content about real people,” Microsoft researchers said in a blog post. However, the company added that it has no plans to release the product to the public until it is satisfied that the technology is used responsibly and in accordance with appropriate regulations.

According to the researchers, Microsoft's new AI model was trained on large numbers of videos of talking people's faces, especially natural faces that include lip movements, (non-lip) facial expressions, gaze, blinks, etc. It is said to be designed to recognize head movements. When VASA-1 animates still photos, you get more life-like videos.

For example, in a demo video set with a clip of someone who appears to be playing a video game sounding excited, the speaking face has furrowed brows and pursed lips.

AI tools can also be instructed to generate videos in which a subject looks in a certain direction or expresses a certain emotion.

If you look closely, you can still see signs that the video was machine-generated, such as rare eye blinks and exaggerated eyebrow movements. But Microsoft said it believes its model is significantly better than other similar tools and paves the way for real-time collaboration with lifelike avatars that emulate human conversational behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/21/tech/microsoft-ai-tool-animates-faces/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos