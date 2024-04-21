My life outside of Apple Vision Pro





This has become a pattern. One moment you're not wearing the headset, the next moment you're wearing it. When I left the room to take a shower, put on my makeup in the bathroom, or get ready to go out, an unexpected change always occurred.

One day, after brushing his teeth before bed, I walked into the living room to find him sitting on the edge of the couch, Vision Pro resting firmly on his head, staring off into the distance. he was playing chess. I sat next to him and watched him pinch his fingers and move an imaginary chess piece in the air in multiple directions, left, right, diagonal, etc., then slowly pull it back to watch his opponent (the computer)'s next move. I watched silently.

During similar interactions, I always asked: “Can I give it a try?” I tried to convince him to love the Vision Pro as much as he did, and he always complied, completely opposed to me owning my own headset. But aside from its exorbitant $3,500 price tag and heavy frame, it's hard to see the need for it in its current form. You'll never reach for it as much as you would an iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. I'm happy with my setup. Besides, if you're going to spend that much money, wouldn't one person be enough for your family? Unfortunately, sharing this experience feels more like a hassle than fun.

The only time a Vision Pro is worse than one in a relationship is with two.

First, you have to log into guest mode every time, so you're going through a 90-second calibration test every time. I also wear glasses. Technically speaking, you are purchasing a prescription Zeiss optical insert. But I refuse to give him $150 to Apple due to things completely out of my control. It's a hassle if you live in a household where multiple people wear glasses, and it will cost even more money.

I've also never had any issues using other headsets, such as the Meta Quest 2, with my glasses. So, out of pure malice, I keep adjusting the Vision Pro with my glasses on. The built-in eye-tracking camera sometimes has a hard time pinpointing exactly where my eyes are looking. Some things are easy, like spending time with the virtual Mount Hood, watching Spider-Man: No Way Home in 3D, and browsing his web in Safari. However, tasks that require more precise eye tracking, such as operating visionOS or playing games, are difficult.

shared issues

Whenever my boyfriend and I wanted to share an experience in some way, we tried using AirPlay to cast content to our TV. Unfortunately, I had less success with simple tasks like watching movies. I tried to watch Mean Girls, but since it's a streaming service, the content appeared black on both Vision Pro and TV due to copyright.

On the other hand, playing a game like Fruit Ninja on the big screen will only give you so much fun. Every time I wanted to switch players, I had to go back and forth between his profile and guest mode. I couldn't help but remember how easy this process was with a headset like the Quest 2. A few years ago, when my dad, brother, and I played “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners” together for a few hours, we could simply pass the headset between the three of us and switch profiles and fiddle with settings. I was able to jump into the game without having to do anything. But with the Vision Pro, my boyfriend and I must have played for a total of 10 minutes before the whole experience started to get boring.

