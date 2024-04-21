Google Pixel 8a price could be higher than 7a, new leak reveals price





Google is preparing for its annual developer conference “I/O 2024” to be held on May 14th next month. As in previous years, Google is expected to make a number of exciting announcements, including his Android 15, a new version of his Android operating system. But more than the next OS upgrade, all eyes are on Google's next-generation budget Pixel, the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a is rumored to be upgraded over the previous generation with features such as AI-powered enhancements. And with all the new upgrades, a recent leak suggests the new affordable Pixel will be the most affordable of Google's Pixel 8 series, albeit with a slight price increase over last year's Pixel 7a. It is expected that this will continue.

Let's take a closer look at the leaked price and everything you can expect from Google's new Pixel.

Google Pixel 8a price leaked

According to the latest leak by PassionateGeekz, which quotes the Pixel 8a price from a Canadian retailer listing, the Google Pixel 8a price could be slightly higher than its predecessor. In Canada, the 128GB storage version is rumored to be priced at CAD 708.99 (approximately Rs. 42,830), while the 256GB option could be priced at CAD 792.99 (approximately Rs. 47,900).

If the leak information is true, the price of Pixel 8a will increase by Rs. 2,000 units in India compared to the Pixel 7a which costs Rs 1,000. Pixel 7a was released for 20 million yen. 43,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Pixel 8a rumored specs

Google's next Pixel 8a will reportedly follow the same design language as the flagship Pixel 8, with some changes to align with its more budget-friendly positioning. Let's take a closer look at the expected specs and features of the Pixel 8a.

Display and design: The Pixel 8a's design is expected to be very similar to the Pixel 8, with iPhone-like corners and an aluminum camera bar. The device comes in a variety of colors, including “Obsidian” (black), “Porcelain” (beige), “Bay” (light blue), and “Mint” (light green). Rumors suggest that the form factor will be slimmer and smaller compared to the previous model, with dimensions of 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9 mm and a display of 6.1 inches. The design is even more rounded than the Pixel 8, suggesting a sleek, modern look. As for the display, the 8a boasts a display refresh rate of 120Hz, which is an upgrade over the Pixel 7a's 90Hz rate and improves the user experience.

Camera: The Pixel 8a may have a camera system similar to, or slightly upgraded from, the Pixel 7a, including a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 13MP selfie camera. While the hardware may not match the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8a is expected to benefit from Google's consistent camera software and enable similar photo features and enhancements.

Software and Processor: Pixel 8a will ship with Android 14 out of the box, with three major Android upgrades and five years of security patches. The device is likely to be equipped with a Tensor G3 chip, which ensures strong performance and efficiency. In terms of memory and storage, the Pixel 8a is expected to mirror his Pixel 7a with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage, with the possibility of a 256GB version as well.

Battery: Leaked information suggests that the next Pixel 8a may have a 4,500mAh battery, possibly providing enough power to last all day. Fast charging is expected to reach 27W, offering good performance but not the fastest in the industry.

Overall, the upcoming Pixxel 8a is expected to offer an attractive option for users looking for a balanced Android smartphone experience at a low price.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

April 20, 2024

