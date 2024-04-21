Innovation in old age: Unlocking the business potential of electronic technology





It happens to almost all of us. There comes a moment when our parents need us in their old age, just as we needed them when we were children. It's not easy, but in this day and age, technology can help us care for the elderly, and in the future it will help us care for individuals in particular and the national economy more generally.

How exactly? Well, before we get into it, some background. About a decade ago, a new economic concept took hold, impacting the high-tech industry in general and the digital health industry in particular. The longevity economy refers to an economy for increasing life expectancy, and in relation to the technology sector, this refers to a continuity economy. As life expectancy continues to increase, primarily in developed countries, older adults are increasingly required to take advantage of the increasing demand for insurance and financial solutions (to create financial security) and health solutions (to protect health and quality of life). It is necessary to create appropriate solutions for ), there is also a need to support families caring for the elderly and reduce the burden on public health services.

According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the world's population is rapidly aging, and by 2050, 33% of the world's population will be over the age of 50, with 24% in 2020 itself an unprecedented level. It is expected. For comparison, such an increase was recorded in the past, which was more than twice hers from 1950 to her 2020 period. The world's aging population is not a simple challenge for governments, and according to a new report from S&P published in January, governments are being forced to: As our population ages, we begin to grapple with a ticking economic clock. S&P argues that dependency rates among older people will worsen in all countries covered by the agency, with obvious economic consequences. In other words, the world is not yet ready for aging in both the public and private sectors.

Particularly in the private sector, large international organizations in the insurance sector are working to improve economic and health resilience for better and more optimal aging through technological innovations such as the use of big data and artificial intelligence, financial innovation and rights realization. trying to promote. For the age of longevity, this includes making banking more senior-friendly, including technology that protects against fraud and fraud.

Japan has one of the fastest aging populations and, due to its low birth rate, has one of the highest proportions of elderly people in the world: the proportion of people over 65 is already 30 in this country. % standard, compared to 10% to 15% in Israel.

The situation in Japan may embody the potential inherent in technological innovation for the elderly. Technology can be the basis for solving the problems that characterize the process of caring for the elderly, whether at home or in a nursing home. For example, introducing robots and apps to automate the care process could make life easier for exhausted care workers and reduce the industry's high turnover rate. In most senior housing, tracking and monitoring of seniors is done manually and is not very effective. Automated solutions based on sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning can make treatment more effective for seniors and their caregivers by monitoring mealtimes, food amounts, medications, shower times, and more.

Another example is the frequent use of sensors to monitor falls in older adults. More widespread use of such solutions will especially use big data to enhance senior housing operations in general, helping to reduce operating costs and improve reputation.

This innovation could be useful during times of recession, such as the one Japan is currently experiencing. It is important to remember that while economies are cyclical, with periods of recession and recession, old age is not cyclical, and the proportion of older people is cyclical. The population of people aged 65 and over is growing in almost all countries, and both boom and bust times need to be considered. Technological innovations can reduce the healthcare costs of treating this population in any country. Japan in particular needs measures to survive the current recession.

As a start-up nation, Israel, thanks to its reputation and success and cooperation, especially in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, has a significant number of start-ups aimed at developing solutions to optimize treatment procedures for the elderly. It has already been produced. With international organizations eagerly seeking such solutions, their development and implementation will only accelerate. According to a report by the Aging Analytics agency, which works with the Vetek Association (Israel's Movement for Longevity and Quality of Life) and the Israel Longevity Alliance, there are already at least 160 startups in this field active in Israel. It has at least 180 investors focused on it, as well as at least 10 research and development centers for longevity and at least 7 university research centers.

Our role in the private sector is not only to help patients, but also to support the therapists themselves, their families and their professional teams, and to automate as much of their work as possible to improve and facilitate care. It is equally important to. their private life. And technology makes that possible, and if we are to effectively care for our aging population, we have no choice but to start implementing as many technology solutions as possible.

Ynon Dolev is CEO of SOMPO Digital Lab Tel Aviv.

