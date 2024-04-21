Earnings blitz includes Tesla, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Visa





Stay ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of major events coming up next week. Our newsletter will keep you informed of the biggest news scheduled to make headlines, including his upcoming IPO, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Key economic reports to be released in the coming weeks include global PMI, first quarter GDP statistics, durable goods orders report, new home sales and more. At the end of the week, trends in core PCE inflation will be of high interest to Fed watchers, especially FOMC members during the blackout ahead of their May meeting. Carl Riccadonna, chief economist at BNP Paribas, said a rate hike in July is unlikely if inflationary pressures prove to persist further, but a positive supply shock could support economic activity without increasing inflationary pressures. I think it should continue to provide tailwinds. At the time of publication of this article, futures trading suggests that the probability of a rate cut occurring at or before the July meeting is 42%.

In terms of corporate earnings, leading companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Visa (V), Merck (MRK), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Meta (META) are all included in the report. Some of the world's largest energy companies, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Total Energy (NYSE:TTE), will also perform better. The defense industry is also heavily involved, with updates expected from Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and his RTX (RTX). Seeking Alpha analyst Amrita Roy takes a deep dive into the revenue deluge, explaining the breakdown of his software sector and why AI and vendor integration are key themes to watch. Meanwhile, investment group leader Lawrence Fuller said the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-day moving average has declined, indicating a potential buying opportunity for investors. did.

Earnings to watch: Monday, April 22 – Verizon (VZ), Truist (TFC), Albertsons Companies (ACI). View our detailed earnings calendar.

Featured Earnings: Tuesday, April 23 – Visa (V), Tesla (TSLA), PepsiCo (PEP), Texas Instruments (TXN), Philip Morris International (PM), UPS (UPS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Mattel (MAT) ), General Motors (GM). View our detailed earnings calendar.

Earnings to watch: Wednesday, April 24 – Meta Platforms (META), IBM (IBM), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Chipotle (CMG), General Dynamics (GD), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), and Ford Motor ( F). View our detailed earnings calendar.

Earnings to watch: Thursday, April 25th – Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Merck (MRK), Caterpillar (CAT), Comcast (CMCSA), Intel (INTC), and Altria Group (MO). View our detailed earnings calendar.

Earnings to watch: Friday, April 26th – Total Energy (TTE), Exxon Mobil (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV), Chevron (CVX), Colgate-Palmolive (CL). View our detailed earnings calendar.

Volatility Watch: Options trading volume is rising for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT). Short interest in B. Riley Financial (RILY) and Beyond Meat (BYND) rose further last week. The most overbought stocks in the 14-day Relative Strength Index include Macatawa Bank (MCBC), Coupang (CPNG), and Alpine Immune (ALPN). The most oversold stocks in the 14-day Relative Strength Index include Sunoco (SUN), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), and Perion (PERI). Traders will also be on high alert when the FTC holds a closed-door meeting on April 22nd. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Capri Holdings (CPRI) are at risk of being blocked.

IPO Watch: Companies expected to launch IPOs over the next week include mF International (MFI), YY Group Holding (YYGH), Rubrik (RBRK), Marex Group (MRX), Loar Holdings (LOAR) . His IPO quiet period ends for Boundless Bio (BOLD), U-BX Technology (UBXG), and Alta Global Group (MMA), allowing analysts to post ratings.

Dividend Watch: Companies expected to increase their quarterly dividend include Parker Hannifin (PH) from $1.48 to $1.65, Lithium Motors (LAD) from $0.50 to $0.55, and Nasdaq (NDAQ) from $0.50 to $0.55. From $0.22 to $0.24, and Paycheques (PAYX) from $0.89 to $0.97. , RTX Corp. (RTX) from $0.59 to $0.63. See the dividend stocks picked by Seeking Alpha analysts.

Tesla Earnings Preview: Tesla (TSLA) will report first-quarter earnings on April 23rd. The electric car manufacturer has already announced that during the quarter it delivered 386,810 vehicles and produced 433,371 vehicles. Deliveries were below consensus expectations, which had already been significantly lowered. First-quarter Model 3/Y production was 412,376 units compared to consensus estimates of 439,194 units. In comparison, Tesla delivered a total of 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter, compared to 422,875 in the first quarter of the same period last year. Tesla is expected to report $22.5 billion in revenue and $0.50 EPS in its first quarter report, but the biggest focus may be on the car's gross profit line. The company approaches its fiscal year end with many concerns. When Elon Musk visits New Delhi next week, he will announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion in a new factory in India, give an update on demand forecasts in China and announce large-scale layoffs at the company. is expected to explain the rationale behind it. Key topics during the conference will include AI efforts, margin expectations, FSD take rate, and what the product roadmap will look like, including whether a mass-market Model 2 is still in the master plan. It's planned. Elon Musk is likely to talk about the potential of a robotaxi business, but Morgan Stanley has warned investors to temper their expectations. “This event provides some important clues about how Tesla approaches autonomy (artificial intelligence, non-rules-based) and why the company appears to be amassing computing power rapidly. However, although we are ready to see evidence that the effectiveness of the system is improving, we are ultimately on the path to large-scale commercialization of self-driving cars. “We think it's much further away than the market expects,” analyst Adam Jonas warned. Tesla options trading suggests the stock could move 10% after the report decline. Tesla fell 12% immediately after announcing its fourth quarter results. The EV stocks with the strongest correlation with Tesla after earnings are Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) and NIO (NIO).

Investor Event: The TotalEnergies (TTE) board of directors is expected to decide whether to include a resolution to split the roles of CEO and chairman at its annual general meeting in May. Investor groups say the move could accelerate the company's transition away from fossil fuels. The cryptocurrency industry is paying close attention to the two-day World Blockchain Summit in Dubai. At the Stripe Sessions Conference, Stripe (STRIP) CEO Patrick Collison, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, Instacart (CART) CEO Fidji Simo, and Urban Outfitters (URBN) CTO A lecture will be given by Mr. David Hayne. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) will hold China Capital Markets Day in Beijing. Executives from regional brands will introduce their respective product strategies in China, followed by detailed explanations focused on technology and partnerships. This week's World Energy Congress in Rotterdam will feature speeches from Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), and Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of Total Energies (TTE). ing.

All eyes on Chinese cars: Next week's Beijing Auto Show is in the spotlight, and many of China's electric vehicle companies are looking to grab attention. NIO (NIO) will be showcasing its entire lineup of 2024 models, including the debut of the 2024 ET5 and 2024 ES7. BYD Company (OTCPK: BYDDF) will also promote his three new models of the premium Fang Cheng Bao brand that the company recently launched. Joint venture company Changan Mazda will unveil a new electric mid-size sedan, BMW Group (BMWW) will bring the new i4 and Mini Aceman to the show, and Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF) will unveil the flagship SUV of its Galaxy lineup. . Zeekr and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) are also hoping their models will create a buzz in Beijing. American automakers General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) will participate in the show. General Motors (GM)'s “Cadillac Optique'' will be unveiled for the first time in China. Ahead of the show, XPeng (XPEV)'s expanded partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has garnered considerable attention, and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) has reported stronger than expected buyer interest in its debut EV model. It is reported that it shows. Outside of the auto industry, Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) will make its first appearance at the Beijing Auto Show. The South Korean electronics giant will unveil cutting-edge memory solutions designed for the future of automobiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4684782-earnings-blitz-includes-tesla-microsoft-google-meta-and-visa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos