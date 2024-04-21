Google pushes new Pixel April update to fix calling and network issues





The mysterious April update build that Google posted the other day has not yet been acknowledged by Google, but one of its carrier partners has exposed the issue. This is indeed the new April update being rolled out to fix the LTE calling and network data issues that people have been complaining about since March.

For now, this new update is expected to roll out to some Verizon Pixel devices. However, I believe this also applies to other devices, such as the AT&T Pixel device, which was left without an update for a month.

Verizon has updated its support page for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro to indicate that all devices are receiving the recent mysterious AP1A.240405.002.B1 build. Ta. According to these support pages, this update “improves performance for LTE calls/data and network issues.”

The update is stated to be released on April 18th, the same day Google added the build to its factory images page. As far as I know, it doesn't appear to be widely deployed. I'm assuming this information is currently public and ready to be provided to you. To check for this update,[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]Proceed to

Let us know if you see the update on your Pixel phone, your carrier, and if it helps with your network issues.

