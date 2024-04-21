AI Visualize and Innovative AI System Eligibility





Written by Dennis Crouch

The recent eligibility decision in AI Visualize v. Nuance, __ F.4th __ (Fed. Cir. 2024) provides an opportunity to consider more general eligibility issues for AI inventions. When does the design or creation of an AI system element qualify as an eligible invention? In his recent article, Professor Nikola Datsoff writes what we have all been thinking: Masu. [and are] It will revolutionize our society. ” Nikola L. Datzov, The Role of Patent (In)Eligibility in Promoting Artificial Intelligence Innovation, 92 UMKC L. REV. 1, 4 (2023).

In AI Visualize, the Federal Circuit sided with the accused infringer in finding that the asserted claims did not qualify under the two-tier Alice framework. AI Visualize claimed four related patents that facilitate the use of low-bandwidth web portals for visualizing 3D/4D medical scans. The key here is to use virtual views and the system to determine which views have already been downloaded. Some claims require a unique and identifiable key for each view. Others use a stepwise approach, first sending lower quality frames for immediate display, then higher quality frames. U.S. Patent Nos. 8,701,167, 9,106,609; 9,438,667; and 10,930,397. The district court found the asserted claims directed to patent-ineligible subject matter under 35 USC 101 and invalidated the action ab initio. AI Visualize, Inc. v. Nuance Commc'ns, Inc., 610 F. Supp. 3d 638 (D. Del. 2022). On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed.

In Step 1, the court concluded that the claim was directed to the abstract concept of “retrieving remotely stored information requested by a user.” Although the claim speaks of creating a virtual view “on the fly,” the court held that “the claim language does not imply that the 'creation' of a virtual view is accomplished by manipulating a portion of an existing view.” “This makes it clear that this is the case,'' he reasoned. [data set]”

In Step 2, the Federal Circuit agreed with the district court that the asserted claims involved nothing more than “abstract ideas themselves” and conventional computer technology. The court found that the creation of virtual views is an abstract idea known in the art, as acknowledged in the patent specification and subsequent oral argument. Therefore, that restriction fails to provide the inventive concept necessary to transform the claims into patent-eligible subject matter.

This holding focuses on how the claim language defines the “creation” of a virtual view, and has interesting implications regarding the eligibility of AI systems, particularly generative AI (GenAI) technologies. And at first glance, AI Visualize suggests that GenAI could face an uphill battle for patent protection for applicants seeking functionally strong claims.

An important factor is likely to be how the “generation” of new AI content is defined in the claims. If a claim requires manipulating an existing dataset to generate new content, as with AI Visualize, a Federal Circuit may find that the claim is directed to an abstract idea . However, the solution is to describe certain innovative technical solutions for creating new content. The closer your claim comes to describing a concrete technical solution for how AI can generate content in a way that improves the capabilities of computers, the better your chances of qualifying. .

In his paper, Datsov suggests considering AI eligibility through a stack approach, or in academic terms, a “three-tier taxonomy” of data, software applications, and hardware systems. As you can imagine, the deeper you dig into the stack, the more you qualify. However, many computer hardware system claims have relied on traditional computer components and have been disqualified where the true innovation is found in the functional data output. In other words, at all three levels, the key to qualification is to make clear claims about how the technology works, not just its function or purpose. I have heard from patent attorneys that they are sending more invention disclosure information back to inventors than ever before, asking for further development until improvements in technology become apparent.

One conclusion of all this is that innovative AI systems, while patented, must either provide (and claim) a technical solution or overcome a technical problem. This naturally results in narrower claims, but that's the way the patent system works. We don't have 11 million patents, each a typical collection. Still, the second reality is that with current approaches, application layer developers are unlikely to achieve patent-eligible inventions, whereas developers building the underlying models and AI systems are less likely to collaborate and layer. It means there are far greater opportunities for developers who tune in. Finally, we need to recognize that AI remains a buzzword without a strict definition. According to some statistics, more than 10% of patent applications in the United States are related to AI. What this means is that the types of inventions can change, at least in ways beyond my imagination. As a result, creative and skilled patent drafting is more important than ever.

