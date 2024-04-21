What Google Pixel's 7 years of updates actually mean





First update in 7 years. This is still incredible, but Google has set a new standard for software updates with its latest Pixel release. But even months later, some people still don't seem to understand what this update promise means…

For a long time, Android smartphones have had a poor commitment to software updates. Some devices will receive some major Android updates, but some devices will be updated months later than expected. Over time, that wild update has been curbed, and for a while the industry standard has settled on major Android updates for two years after launch and security updates for three years after launch. That percentage has been rising for a while, but Google changed things up last year with the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

With its latest flagship product, Google has promised seven years of updates. This is a number that even Apple doesn't guarantee.

But what does that promise mean? It seems that there are pros and cons in the world.

This may give some people the impression that every feature Google releases over the next nearly 10 years will be available on hardware released today. Some suspect that Google will never deliver on its promises. Earlier this year, he conducted a poll of 9to5Google readers that also divided opinion.

But as it turns out, this is incredibly simple.

Google explains that seven years of updates includes a total of seven years of Android OS updates and security updates, and that Pixel feature drops “may or may not be included” in that schedule.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will receive updates for at least seven years after first being available in the Google Store in the US. These updates include security, software, and may also include feature removal.

that's it. You can take that at face value. For the next seven years, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will receive all Android OS versions and monthly security updates. These updates may also add new features, but this is not guaranteed. But it's likely to stay on track for years to come when it comes to keeping your phone up-to-date with apps and safe from abuse.

I think it's a little strange that there's a debate about this, especially when what Google is doing here is pretty much the same as what Apple is doing. Apple has long provided secular updates to the iPhone without setting a specific schedule, and even though the device is getting the latest iOS version, new features may overwhelm older models. Exclusions are not uncommon.

Why is it different with Google?

We're looking forward to the Pixel 8a coming soon, but it's probably nothing to stress or worry about, as it comes with similar, if not the same, promises. Long-term updates are beneficial for everyone, as long as you don't expect more than what is promised.

This week's top stories

Pixel 9 leak requires Pixel 8a electric green

This week saw the first major leak of the Pixel 9 Pro, with early units actually appearing. While confirming past designs, Google also revealed that its flagship product will offer 16GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 8a leaks continue to trickle out, with recent renderings of the device showing all four colors, including a bright green. I have to have it.

Google reorganizes Android, hardware, and other teams

In a major internal change, Google reorganized its teams to bring Android, Chrome, Pixel, Nest, and more under one roof. Rik Osterloh will oversee everything, with AI being the main reason for the move.

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) Start

Available for pre-order now starting at $99, Nothing Ear and Ear (a) offers solid sound quality and a unique design that has already made it one of our favorite pieces of audio gear.

More top stories from 9to5:

9to5Mac: 12.9-inch iPad Air will use the same display technology as the current larger iPad Pro

Electrek: Tesla leaks ridiculous details about new Model 3 performance

9to5Toys: Google's original Pixel Watch is $70 off at an all-time low

