Opinion | Border tech park can help Hong Kong become an innovation hub

As part of Hong Kong's ambitions to become an Asian center of innovation and technology development, Hong Kong has partnered with neighboring Shenzhen to develop a specialized mainland border to attract investment and create new jobs. An office park is being built. Although still in its early stages, the plan got off to an encouraging start last week.

Already, 60 companies have partnered with the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology (I&T) Park, with 24 of them aiming to set up stores or expand their business. They will invest billions of dollars and create thousands of jobs.

The combination of companies is encouraging. Companies from nine countries participated in signing the partnership agreement, including not only mainland China and Hong Kong, but also the US, UK, Australia, France, Singapore, Thailand and Japan. Companies include Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, China Mobile, China Unicom, Lenovo Group, HatchMed (Hong Kong), Tencent Cloud International, etc.

A quarter are from overseas, including US drug firms and ASC Therapeutics, Britain's AstraZeneca and Novotech (Australia).

This diverse portfolio highlights Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international city, said Mr Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.

Almost half of the companies are in the life and health technology, new energy, and microelectronics sectors. Some tenants will set up shop in two wet laboratory buildings for physical testing and advanced research and development centers.

Some may support innovation and technological development. One tenant aims to establish a biotechnology testing center in hopes of making medical breakthroughs. Manufacturers of anti-cancer drugs and targeted therapies are also planning to build research and development centers. The third goal is to build an integrated cancer diagnosis and treatment center that provides one-stop services for research and development, production, and treatment.

Lok Ma Chau Loop Park's strategic location on the mainland border provides easy access to the Greater Bay Area, which brings together nine mainland cities, Macau and Hong Kong, and facilitates cross-border talent and talent exchange. We support you.

Hong Kong is in a unique position with low taxes and access to international capital markets, providing easy access between the mainland and overseas markets.

Of course, success doesn't come overnight. Research and development takes time, and ultimately a park's success will be measured in part by how much progress it ultimately makes.

Slowly but surely the city is moving in the right direction. It remains to be seen how smoothly things will go once the business is up and running and things take off.

If all goes as planned, the focus on research and development will put the city on the path to becoming Asia's center of innovation and high-tech.

