Emerald Boom: Revealing Seattle's Business Attractiveness – Sponsored Content





Welcome to Seattle. The city has become synonymous with multinational companies like Amazon and Microsoft, but Washington state's most populous city is home to many more. From the economic impact of an ongoing 20-acre waterfront park to his recent $2 billion convention center expansion, Seattle continues to attract the attention of companies in the technology sector and beyond. .

Kelly Seiling, senior vice president and chief sales officer at Visit Seattle, who has called Seattle home for more than 20 years, understands why. People don't come here just for technical work, she says, but because it's a space where they can connect with the land and work. Values ​​here are rooted in nature, education and culture. Seattle is really unique in that way.

At a recent event hosted by Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson, Seiling joined 17 Seattle-based business leaders from industries such as technology, energy, and the nonprofit sector, who also advocated for people. We had a meaningful discussion about promoting innovation in cities that value innovation. Just like they do for that.

Atlantic Re:think recently sat down with Mr. Sailing to glean insights from a roundtable discussion and found out that whether Seattle is visiting for a week-long conference or simply exploring the city's vibrant offerings, We had the opportunity to dig deeper into what makes it an unparalleled destination for companies across the globe.

Atlantic Re:Sync

First, please tell us a little about Seattle's identity. How does the business culture here reflect the spirit of this city?

kelly sailing

From the Klondike Gold Rush to rebuilding after the Great Seattle Fire, this city has always demonstrated grit, tenacity, and revitalization. That's the common denominator. In the past few decades, we've gotten a little fancier, from big tech companies to high-end retailers, but at the end of the day, they're all really places to work hard.

Seattle is a city that embodies a culture of reinvention. There's no need to keep doing things the same way if the world doesn't work that way. And I think that's certainly a real common denominator, not just for companies, but for people as well.

Atlantic Re:Sync

Speaking of Seattleites, you recently joined several local business leaders to discuss the city's future. What was your biggest takeaway from that conversation?

kelly sailing

It's not enough to explain how these leaders think about our city. I was so impressed by the way they played with each other, empathized with each other, and their eagerness to connect across industries. I love their curiosity and their humble attitude that “I can learn something from everyone here.''

My favorite part was the amount of commonality we found around the table. There is no doubt that there are many different perspectives and life experiences, all rooted in a love of this place. They've been tough on the city and criticized things we need to continue to improve on, but that's because they care. There's no question that their loyalty to Seattle has contributed to their success.

We must continue to take positive steps to further honor the roots and continuing importance of Indigenous tribes, people of color, marginalized communities, women, and all of our neighbors. There's something to do. But what I like and what I believe is that we want to do the work and it feels right. And those are community values.

Atlantic Re:Sync

Can you tell us more about the conversation around diversity and equity in Seattle's business environment?

kelly sailing

One thing we talked about was an honor that we were proud of. Seattle is the city with the most female entrepreneurs. This also came with some criticism. In particular, there was a desire for more funding from venture capital for female entrepreneurs. But it goes back to why we were able to win such an award in the first place. That's because the gender pay gap in Seattle is much narrower than in other regions. Because the group was able to see the value, we were able to acknowledge the victories while still being critical.

I love that it's not over yet. We have something great, so we were going to keep striving to make it better. said Lynne K. Varner, her CEO of Washington STEM. “I've never had a door slammed in my face here. Conversations like this remind me that Seattle is always striving in the right direction.” And these conversations continue. is needed.

Atlantic Re:Sync

Looking to Seattle's future, what are some ways the city is investing in innovation and encouraging entrepreneurship?

kelly sailing

As a city, we are working to blend public-private partnerships. Our community leaders actively engage with businesses to ensure we create healthy, vibrant and inspiring places to live and work. Fostering a community where a company's employees can thrive and feel empowered is ultimately a major aspect of talent retention that sustains the Emerald City's spirit of innovation.

Let me introduce another unique example. At the dinner, Aaron August, senior vice president and chief customer and transformation officer for Puget Sound Energy, discussed how the organization is at the forefront of clean energy development. When discussing the company's investments, he focused on how it invests in the health of Washingtonians through clean air and water. He believes that investing in our health is investing in our future. I think that's what Seattle is doing. It's not just about driving the technology business to grow the technology business, it's about prioritizing the entire experience.

Atlantic Re:Sync

As Seattle grows and develops, how do you see companies staying connected to this land?

kelly sailing

For at least a decade, the Port of Seattle has made significant efforts to develop a green corridor for cruising. It's about how they get shore power, how they buy locally produced, and how they dispose of waste. Many elements there contribute to sustainable tourism.

There is also a lot of investment in the area. A recent grant from Mackenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates helped improve the pedestrian experience along the waterfront. This is an improvement in bringing people closer to nature, as the city and waterfront were previously separated. This waterfront will play a major role in many businesses. In the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you'll see activity across the waterfront. It is both a necessary infrastructure corridor and a pleasant one. It's not a parking lot. That's actually an advantage.

Atlantic Re:Sync

Speaking of events, Seattle invested $2 billion in the new Summit Building at the Seattle Convention Center. Why is this such an exciting opportunity? Can you talk about the unconventional nature of the convention center?

kelly sailing

The main feedback we receive is that it doesn't feel like a traditional convention center. Thoughtful, beautiful, and the materials used do more than just get the job done. Between its architecture and design and the ornaments adorning the building, it is truly a work of art.

The Summit building is significantly larger than the original Arch building, but most of the larger space is in hallways and gathering spaces. The expansion goes beyond the exhibition hall and banquet hall. One thing we learned from that: [coronavirus] The pandemic meant content was not king. As for the connection. This convention center facilitates sight lines that make that possible. So instead of a hallway where you just go from one place to another, it was purposefully created so that you could people-watch and find the person you came to talk to.

Additionally, although the building was more complex, the location of the new building was chosen to prioritize connections with the surrounding city. The convention center is in the heart of downtown Seattle, so you can enjoy the city by heading to Pike Place Market on your lunch break to pick up some chocolate-covered cherries or walking along the historic cobblestone streets.

Want to learn more about what sets this city apart and makes it an ideal business destination? Watch the video below to get valuable perspective directly from the leaders shaping Seattle's dynamic business environment. please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/sponsored/visit-seattle-2024/the-emerald-boom-seattle/3891/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos