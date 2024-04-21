Frontline Education Announces First K-12 Lens Research Report to Guide K-12 Decision Making





MALVERN, Pa., Frontline Education, a leading provider of management software specifically for K-12 educators, today announced the release of its first K-12 Lens: A Survey Report from Frontline Education. This comprehensive report, produced by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute (Institute), highlights the company's commitment to understanding emerging trends impacting school leaders and school districts across the country. Based on survey responses from nearly 700 K-12 administrators across the country, this report is designed to help district leaders carefully plan initiatives that drive meaningful improvements for staff and students. .

This report highlights three key opportunities uncovered by the data and provides guidance and goals for districts to strategically improve operations and maximize results. These include developing human capital, comprehensive student support, and protecting the district's critical resources. This report presents key data and insights related to each key opportunity. Some of its most notable discoveries include:

Human capital growth: 67% say staffing has become more difficult in the past year 41% report staff retention is between 81% and 90% More than 96% say professional development improves engagement and retention Supporting students holistically: 52% track first-year EWI-5 (early warning indicators of risk) including attendance, behavior, grades, etc. 1/2 Which students receive EWI-based interventions? 1/3 Know the percentage of students in the district who are chronically absent Protect the district's critical resources: 1/4 Budget for future technology needs 45% feel funding has decreased due to legal changes The biggest technology challenge is strengthening cybersecurity

Frontline's commitment is to provide K-12 leaders with the tools and insights they need to effectively navigate the evolving educational landscape. This report is more than just a snapshot. It is a roadmap for informed decision-making, providing practical data and strategies tailored to help school leaders address both current realities and emerging trends. We are proud to announce that this report is just the beginning. We plan to release similar reports annually to ensure our K-12 community has access to the latest insights and resources to help drive positive change in their schools and communities. Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education, said:

Developed in partnership with C+C Research, this comprehensive report establishes benchmarks that are tracked annually to monitor trends over time. In doing so, we aim to help district leaders align their strategies with the latest research. In addition to key data findings, this report also provides practical strategies to guide district leaders' decisions and improve staffing, student support, and budgeting practices.

In addition to the release of K-12 Lens, Frontline plans to share more valuable information through various channels such as webinars, blogs, and podcasts. These resources delve into the areas of K-12 human capital management (HCM), student management, and business management to provide school leaders with comprehensive insights and strategies. Additionally, Frontline provides personalized guidance for K-12 schools, ensuring educators have access to resources customized to address their unique needs and challenges.

To read the full research brief, go here. Learn more about tools to help your district run human resource management, student services, financial management, and more.

About Frontline Education Frontline Education is a leading provider of school management software, empowering educators by connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations, and human capital management with powerful analytics. Frontline partners with school systems to provide tools, data, and insights that support increased efficiency and productivity, helping school leaders drive educator effectiveness, student success, and district excellence. Free up more time and resources to implement your strategy.

Frontlines' extensive portfolio includes proactive recruitment and hiring, absenteeism and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory management and asset management. Includes solutions for payroll, benefits and financial management and analysis. Solutions that help school district leaders leverage data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of students and communities. More than 10,000 of her clients, representing millions of educators, administrators, and support personnel, have partnered with Frontline Education to develop the next generation of learners.

