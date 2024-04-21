Google Pixel 8a pre-launch price leak: Details India TV





Image source: GOOGLE Google Pixel 8

Details about the Google Pixel 8a have been in the news ever since, just ahead of its scheduled debut at Google I/O 2024. The leaked information surfaced online. It includes estimated prices for the most anticipated upcoming smartphones, giving you an insight into what you can expect from Google's latest affordable Pixel device.

Expected price: rumor

The new Pixel 8a is said to come in at least two variants, with the model with 128GB of storage priced at around CAD 708.99 (approximately Rs. 42,830), according to a report from Canadian listed retailer PassionateGeekz. It is expected that The other one is the 256GB version, priced at CAD 792.99 (approximately Rs. 47,900).

Moreover, the Pixel 8a is expected to be priced slightly around Rs 2 million more than the previous generation Pixel 7a. 1,000 rupees 2,000.

Specifications: Expected value

Rumor has it that the Pixel 8a will be equipped with Google's Tensor G3 chip, similar to the one found in the Pixel 8 series. The chip is expected to support AI models on smartphones.

Additionally, the Pixel 8a is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display (120Hz refresh rate) for smooth performance.Camera and design insights

Pixel 8a is expected to launch a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. With dimensions of 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94 mm, the next device is expected to be similar to the previous generation of his Pixel 7a.

This smartphone has an IP rating for water and dust resistance, and also has support for wireless charging.

Connectivity and other features

Like its predecessor, the Pixel 8a is said to offer both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity options. It will also include advanced AI-related features to help improve user experience and performance.

Google Pixel 8a is an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone from the tech giant, and expectations are high for its official launch.

