Budget2024 Emergency Pod: Ruins of Battle





Canadian engineers' confidence in the federal government's approach to innovation policy has been depleted.

All hell broke loose this week.

#Budget2024 is more than 400 pages long and includes more than $53 billion in net new spending, including several new initiatives that will impact Canadian technology. Because we love you, BetaKit has created his 2,500-word budget summary with an executive summary and key promises broken down by section. Some initiatives, such as open banking (or consumer-led banking, as the government calls it), have already received dedicated follow-up articles.

However, the government's proposed changes to capital gains tax have completely overshadowed these promises, seemingly prompting an immediate and loud response.

In reality, this government is not viable.

So please enjoy this urgent podcast recording featuring Canadian Council of Innovators (CCI) Chairman Ben Bergen and CMD Capital Partner Matt Roberts. It was recorded shortly after an impromptu meeting with Finance Minister Freeland, the CCI, and several Canadian technology leaders.

Fresh out of the meeting, Bergen was quick to say that the budget was a well-thought-out communications strategy. Shocking words from a man who used to work for Minister Freeland!

The consensus among the emergency pod crew is that no matter what quality of work is put in, this is very much an election budget, but the fight with Canada's tech leaders that Treasury is currently facing is expected. I still don't know if it was an outside event or something unexpected. , probably planned.

The campaign spreading from #Budget2024 undermines detailed assessments of the innovation policies it contains, from open banking to VCCI. That's because many of these policies won't come to fruition if there are elections or changes, Bergen said.

The already low batteries of trust seem to be draining, and not just because the prospect of re-election is growing. Details and execution are two areas where this government has consistently stumbled, and even if the capital gains announcement didn't undercut the federal government's recent $2.4 billion AI commitment, it's important to note that This is probably due to the lack of detailed details in the government's decision. budget.

Once again, we return to the question of whether the tension and mistrust emanating from all the recent #CDNtech LinkedIn posts is a reflection of mediocrity or malice on the part of the government. Perhaps this is just realpolitik. Note Bergen's story at the end of the podcast about a meeting he had with government officials and his AI leaders in Canada in the days before the funding announcement. They are effectively promoting funding commitments as a public demonstration that they are effective. Thoroughly vetted and approved by these leaders.

The checklist approach to consultation would have been similar to that of the pre-budget crisis period, unless Mr. Roberts acknowledged that he had similar experience with this government, sometimes only allowing him to prepare arguments against his recommendations. I might have thought that was the cause.

So should attendees be surprised that after allowing Canada's technology industry leaders to privately voice their concerns, Minister Freeland publicly doubled down on tax changes in a press conference immediately following the meeting? ?

Let's dig deeper.

