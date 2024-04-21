3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now: Second Quarter Edition





With innovation sectors experiencing widespread corrections, it's tempting to jump into tech stocks now. But there was always the million-dollar question. Which one is it?

Yes, some companies have suffered significant writedowns. However, you need to decide whether it is a discount or a value trap. For example, I'm hesitant about pure electric car manufacturers. Yes, red ink is flying. But if the economic base doesn't cooperate, there could be more pain in the future. Still, there are some ideas that (maybe) make sense. Here are related tech stocks to buy now.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Source: Shutterstock

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), which operates in the Infrastructure Software category, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States and other regions of the world. That solution includes Privileged Access Manager, which provides risk-based credential security and session access. Given the risks and costs associated with security breaches, CyberArk enjoys a large and fast-growing market to address.

To be fair, the current premium for CYBR stock is high, making some investors hesitant. On a trailing-year basis, the stock trades at 13 times earnings. However, in the last 5 sessions he presented a better offer, CYBR losing his 5% of the stock value. It is also possible that short-term corrective measures will be taken, causing prices to fall further.

However, here's the fascinating part. Experts predict that sales for this fiscal year will reach $927.3 million. This was an increase of 23.3% from the previous year's result of $751.89 million. The fiscal year 2024 sales forecast gives CYBR a revenue multiple of 10.8x.

Finally, analysts have set a price target of $299.83, giving the stock a consensus rating of Strong Buy. This is one of the best tech stocks to buy right now.

Wix (WIX)

Source: MagioreStock / Shutterstock.com

Technically considered an infrastructure software company, Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) is colloquially known as a web development platform. We help individuals and businesses quickly understand their Internet presence. Perhaps its best feature is its graphical user interface. It's very easy, just click and drag the element you want on your site.

Another reason why we think WIX is one of the top tech stocks to buy right now is the rapid growth of the gig economy. With so many people getting a taste of independent living, they may choose to venture out on their own rather than return to the office as many companies are threatening to do. This could be a big plus for Wix, as the platform doesn't force you to learn anything.

With that in mind, it's easier to trust covering expert predictions for WIX. Earnings per share for fiscal 2024 are expected to be $4.84. This is a solid increase from his $4.39 EPS last year. Additionally, sales could reach $1.75 billion, up 12.1% from $1.56 billion in 2023.

Marvel (MRVL)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), a semiconductor industry company, provides semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure from the data center core to the network edge. In accordance with its public profile, Marvell develops and extends complex system-on-chip architectures that integrate analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing capabilities. It also offers rich connectivity solutions.

MRVL is one of the most relevant ideas to buy right now among tech stocks, so you can't buy MRVL at a discount. For example, the stock trades at a trailing-year earnings multiple of 43.5x and a trailing-year earnings multiple of 10.2x. Both statistics are high compared to average measurements for the semiconductor industry. Still, MRVL has fallen nearly 7% over the past five sessions. That's a pretty good discount.

Now, one of the aspects that makes Marvell a risk is that experts aren't sure if its sales will increase in fiscal 2025 (the current fiscal year). Instead, investors may have to wait until fiscal year 2026, when sales could hit $6.97 billion.

Still, analysts give MRVL a consensus strong buy rating, with a price target of $89.42 and a 37% upside forecast.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Josh Enomoto, a former senior business analyst at Sony Electronics, has helped broker major deals with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has provided unique and important insights into the investment market as well as a variety of other industries such as law, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet us @EnomotoMedia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investorplace.com/2024/04/3-tech-stocks-to-buy-now-q2-edition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos