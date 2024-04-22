High-tech industry hub comes to county airport





The Tech Village II project represents a major expansion of the airport's Tech Village I complex, pictured in the background. (Photo courtesy of Cape May Airport)

Donald Witkowski

Cape May County is preparing to break ground on the second phase of the Cape May Airport project, which will help diversify the local economy and create new jobs in high-tech industries.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Tech Village II complex is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, April 23, at Rio Grande's airport. The public is invited to join Cape May County commissioners and other officials at the ceremony.

The project represents a major expansion of the Tech Village I complex, which Cape May County launched in 2019 in partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

EDA will also be involved in funding the Tech Village II project, which aims to provide a dynamic and supportive environment for budding industries to thrive and grow in Cape May County, according to a county news release. It is said that

In February, the county announced the approval of a nearly $3 million EDA grant to help finance the new two-story Tech Village II project, located across from the airport's Tech Village I development. The total cost of the project is approximately $6.3 million, according to the county.

EDA representatives will join county officials at the groundbreaking ceremony to speak about the project and its impact on economic development throughout the county.

While summer tourism and seasonal employment are a major part of Cape May County's economy, the Tech Village development will serve as an innovation hub for technology businesses such as the aviation, communications, and medical industries, as well as provide year-round employment for local residents. will be useful in creating

We are excited to embark on this exciting project that will not only support the growth of the local economy, but also foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. By providing a dedicated space for new businesses to connect, collaborate and innovate, the county is laying the foundation for a bright future for the county, said County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio, who also serves as Sea Isle City's mayor. Ta.

County Commissioner Bob Barr, Economic Development Committee liaison, expressed his gratitude to the EDA and U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew for their support of the airport and Tech Village project.

Barr emphasized that the project will help support the county's plan to strengthen the local economy through a burgeoning high-tech industry.

This project underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the growth of startups and securing more year-round, good-paying jobs in our region, and we are committed to He is excited about the future of the site, he said in a county news release.

