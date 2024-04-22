The future of AI gadgets is the phone





I have between 5 and 8 phones on my desk at any given time. My desk refers to a combination of tables and countertops throughout the house. So when I saw reviews for the Humane AI Pin start pouring in last week, I did what any logical person would do. I grabbed the nearest cell phone and tried to turn it into my AI wearable.

Humane wants you to believe that its AI Pins represent cutting-edge consumer technology. Reviews and pin guts are not. It appears to be using a 4-year-old Snapdragon processor and running a custom version of Android 12.

It is a mid-range Android smartphone. I announced this at my next team meeting, waving my midrange Android phone for effect. Just download Gemini and stick it on your shirt. Simple. boring. I said, give me 10 minutes and I'll create a more powerful AI gadget.

Ideally, I wanted an outward-facing camera and a suitable voice assistant that could be used hands-free. Putting my iPhone in my shirt pocket was an interesting solution, but it's not suitable for beginners because a) my shirt doesn't have a pocket, and b) Siri isn't all that smart. did. So my first prototype was a Motorola Razr Plus strapped to the neckline of my shirt. Naturally, this didn't work, but the reason was something I didn't expect.

First, you can't download Gemini from the Play Store on a flip phone. That was news to me. But even after Id sideloaded it and set it as the default assistant, I hit another roadblock. It is very difficult to use the voice assistant through the cover screen of a flip phone. Razr wants you to flip your phone open before it does anything other than grab your attention with “Hey Google.”

What we do for content.Photo by Alison Johnson/The Verge

In fact, running Gemini in Chrome on the cover screen got me closer to what I was looking for. However, trying to launch Assistant by tapping a button on the screen didn't work, nor was I able to interact with her Google Lens out of the corner of my eye. Gemini also misread the word recycle on a toothpaste tube as vesicles, but he confidently told me that this was an old word for glasses. it's not!

Prototype 2 was the same Razr flip phone running ChatGPT in conversation mode on the cover screen. This was not practical as it meant the app was always running and always listening. But I tried it anyway, and it was a weird experience talking to an invisible AI chatbot.

I want an AI that can do more than just brainstorm stir-fry ingredients for me.

ChatGPT is a decent conversationalist, but once the chatbot ran out of go-to dinner recipes and plant care tips, it quickly stopped talking. I want an AI that can do more than just brainstorm stir-fry ingredients for me.

I ditched the foldable concept and bought a Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 instead. I set Gemini as the default assistant on my phone and figured it would somehow apply to my watch as well. mistaken. But I had one more card. It's a good old wireless earphone. Living on the cutting edge of technology, baby.

Let's be honest: Earbuds could be the AI ​​wearables of the future. Photo by Chris Welch/The Verge

But what do you know? It worked to some extent. Google doesn't fully support Gemini Assistant on headphones, so I had to leave Gemini open and running on my phone. But I took a photo of the Blue Apron recipe I was making for dinner, told Gemini to remember it, and put my phone on the counter. I asked Gemini as I moved around the kitchen. I asked questions that I would normally have to look at the recipe again to answer, such as “How long should I roast the vegetables?” And how should I prepare the fish? He gave me the correct answer every time.

What was even more impressive was that I was able to ask off-topic questions. It helped me use ingredients from my pantry to recreate seasoning mixes I didn't have on hand. When I asked why the recipe calls for dividing the sauce into two batches, I got an answer that made sense. And it did something Humane pins can't yet do: set a timer.

It wasn't perfect. First, the Google Home pack sitting on my counter kept trying to plug in, so I had to unplug it. Gemini also said that the album cannot be played on Spotify. Google Home speakers have been doing this for a year, but ten years. At least the watch helped with that.

What started as a silly stunt convinced me of two things. One, we really think we're going to use AI to do more things in the future, and two, the future of AI gadgets is just phones. It's a phone!

I love gadgets, but I've lived through a time when camera companies tried to convince us that we needed to carry point-and-shoot cameras and cell phones everywhere. The phone won. The phone already has a powerful processor, decent heat dissipation, and sophisticated wireless connectivity. An AI gadget that works independently of your phone needs to understand all of this.

And you know what looks much stupider than a pin with a laser on your chest? earphone. Now people happily wear them all day long. And when it comes to wearables, the silly element is definitely key. I have a hard time understanding how a discrete gadget can beat something like a humble phone and earbuds, or a MetaRay girlfriend van. Perhaps there is room in our lives and pockets for dedicated AI hardware. For the gadget enthusiast in me, that's it. But I think it's more likely that we have all the pieces we need to make good AI hardware right in front of us.

