



Google Doodle on Monday, April 22, celebrated World Earth Day 2024 by featuring aerial photos from different locations around the world that highlight the Earth's natural beauty. The doodles served as a reminder of the ongoing efforts of people, communities and governments to protect the planet's biodiversity and resources.

Google Doodle also shared a one-minute video that walks through the process of selecting nature images from around the world to transform Google's logo for this Earth Day tribute. (Google Doodle)

Google Doodle provided viewers with a one-minute video that walks viewers through the process of selecting images of nature from around the world to transform Google's logo this Earth Day.

The Google Doodle is a short-lived modification of the Google logo designed to mark a variety of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and influential people who have made notable contributions to society. It has been.

Each letter of the Google logo represents an aerial view of a location on Earth. (Google) Which locations are featured in Google Doodles?

G The Turks and Caicos Islands are home to important biodiversity areas. Efforts here are focused on protecting natural resources, coral reefs, and endangered species such as the Turks and Caicos rock iguana.

Greater Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico is known as Arrecife de Alacranes. It is the largest coral reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. It is home to a variety of corals and endangered species of birds and turtles.

Iceland's Ovatnadjukur National Park was established in 2008. This UNESCO World Heritage Site protects Europe's largest glacier and its surrounding ecosystem, which is characterized by volcanic topography and unique flora.

Brazil's GJa National Park is a vast forest reserve in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to numerous species, including margays, jaguars, giant otters, and Amazonian manatees.

L The African Union launched the Great Wall in Nigeria in 2007. The initiative aims to combat desertification across Africa by planting trees, promoting sustainable land management, and providing economic opportunity and food security to local communities.

Australia's Epilborough Islands Nature Reserve is one of Australia's 20 nature reserves. They protect fragile ecosystems and endangered species such as sea turtles, shorebirds and seabirds, ensuring the conservation of increasingly rare natural habitats.

World Earth Day 2024

Earth Day is a global annual event dedicated to advocating for environmental protection. It is a reminder of the importance of conservation and sustainable practices to ensure a healthier planet and brighter future, and is held every year on April 22nd.

This observance encourages awareness around the world to come together to take action to protect the environment, fosters a stronger connection with the natural world, and fosters positive change.

The theme for World Earth Day 2024 is 'Earth vs Plastic', which aims to highlight the critical issue of plastic pollution and its harmful environmental impact.

In preparation for Earth Day 2024, EARTHDAY.ORG is committed to eliminating plastic for the well-being of our planet and advocates for a 60% reduction in overall plastic production by 2040.

