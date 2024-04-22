The Best Buy Envision app lets customers explore, discover, and bring technology to life in their living spaces — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





J.Crew

J.Crew recently released the Virtual Closet app on Apple Vision Pro.

Created in partnership with Obsess, this feature allows users to purchase J.Crew products in an interactive, ultra-high-resolution 3D environment.

Chat with J.Crew stylists or host a group call to hear what others think about your looks with SharePlay, a suite of features that share your experiences during FaceTime calls .

“Virtual Closet is a fashion industry first, leveraging Apple's latest technology to immerse shoppers in a hyper-realistic styling experience for our brands,” said Halsey Anderson, vice president of marketing at J.Crew. Stated.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Obsess and lead J.Crew into an exciting new era of spatial shopping and styling with this cutting-edge device.

We're especially excited for stylists to use Apple Vision Pro to collaborate with clients in more dynamic ways than ever before through SharePlay on FaceTime. This incredible technology, combined with our rich brand heritage of best-in-class service, provides endless styling capabilities. ”

With visionOS, Virtual Closet users can explore the brand's carefully selected products while also inspecting material texture and quality at higher magnification than ever before.

Through the app, users can use intuitive hand and eye movements to browse a selection of J.Crew items, mix and match items to create the perfect outfit for any occasion, and create the perfect outfit for any occasion within their own app. You can see how it looks on a mannequin.

The app also features realistic background scenes aimed at encouraging users to both build new wardrobes and update existing ones.

Virtual Closet is an extension of the brand's web-based immersive experience that Obsess created last year.

2023 RTIH Innovation Award

Obsess won the 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards in partnership with American Girl, taking home the gong for Virtual Store of the Year.

The 2023 winners were announced at a spectacular ceremony held at the Barbican Center in central London.

The event will be held on Wednesday 29th November and will maintain the popular evening format, with a drinks reception in the stunning conservatory, followed by a Christmas-themed three-course meal, followed by an awards ceremony in the Garden Room. was held.

See the complete list of winners here.

Find out more about the 2024 awards here.

