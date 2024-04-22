These Scotiabank executives are…influential women





Written by Sarah Kelsey

For Stella Yong, Scotiabank's senior vice president and chief information officer of global technology applications, her biggest motivation is helping people.

I'm a teacher at heart, she says, reflecting on the people she's mentored.I get great satisfaction from helping someone solve a problem or solve a problem [a situation] different.

That passion is reflected in her daily life as a senior technology executive. In her role as CIO, she leverages her deep knowledge of technology and innovation to create outcome-focused solutions for both employees and customers. At the heart of my work is applying data and the right technology to create ways to drive outcomes that make it easier for our clients to do business with us. It's not just about numbers and coding, it's about improving the experience.

As a result, a decades-long career has brought her numerous honors. Among them, she was awarded the 2022 Report on Business Executive of the Year Award, and most recently, the 2024 Waters Technology Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor in the Women in Technology and Data Awards. Awarded to an individual who has consistently made outstanding contributions to the technology industry throughout her career.

The connection between her desire to drive results and her love of innovation was born long before she arrived in Canada to finish high school. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Stella learned early on that her success depended on finding value and contributing in everything she did. This philosophy shaped the trajectory of her career.

My mother was a single mother to my brother and I, and she always asked us, “Are you studying?” Are you contributing? Are you adding value? This approach keeps me focused on how to make a difference, says Stella.

After moving to Toronto, Stella moved in with relatives she had never met. Her uncle studied mathematics and computer science in her, and their conversations about these topics sparked her curiosity about the profound impact technology has on everyday life.

Inspired by her uncle's insight, she pursued an education in mathematics and computer science at the University of Toronto, setting her on the path to a rewarding career centered around developing innovative technology solutions for large organizations. It has been established. After completing her degree, her first job was at her HSBC in Hong Kong, one of Asia's largest banks.

It was nice to escape the Canadian winter. It was so cold! she jokes.

She has since held various leadership positions in various financial services organizations, working as a hands-on systems developer and architect, handling the technology needs of enterprise risk and portfolio management, investment and corporate banking, and institutional equities. I supported it.

Stella originally joined Scotiabank early in her career and moved between different companies to take on new challenges, but ultimately joined Scotiabank in 2013, thanks in large part to Scotiabank's people, culture and inclusiveness. I went back to the bank.

She currently leads a team of more than 2,000 engineers worldwide and provides technology management to several groups at Scotiabank, including Global Banking and Markets, Global Finance and Treasury, Global Risk Management, and Anti-Money Laundering. We offer

Stella said technology plays a vital role in all the services we offer, so we were focused on how to apply it to maximize value for the bank. Imagine all the movements that occur in stock market trading, buying and selling. There's so much going on in the background that no one realizes they're doing it manually and using technology. My team is working to understand what tools are available to improve the customer experience while protecting the bank now and in the future, always putting the customer's best interests at the forefront. I'm leaving it there.

Stella is focused on telling her story to help other immigrant women working in male-dominated fields understand that it is possible to overcome challenges and rise to the top of the profession.

It was hard to cope at times, she says. As a woman, as an immigrant, she can feel like she always has to prove herself, but I don't allow myself to feel defeated. Self-esteem is very important. I worked hard to earn a seat at the table. I do things to boost my confidence and relax. We take advantage of good human relationships. I'm looking for allies and sponsors. I continually strive to achieve measurable goals.

Stella added: “I don't want people to think that I'm never annoyed.” We shouldn't be so naive as to think that nothing can happen to us. Instead, my advice is to focus on the task at hand. Reframe the problem. Try to solve problems in a sustainable way, not just temporary ones. Ask yourself if there is a way you can do something to make things better for yourself or others.

Above all, she says, it's important to appreciate what you have and get to a place where you can give back. I'm in the fortunate position of being able to help others, says Stella. And I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish and continue to accomplish.

