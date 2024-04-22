Earth Day: Google Doodle celebrates with aerial photography | India News





New Delhi: Google on Monday rolled out a new doodle to celebrate Earth Day. The Google Doodle, which replaces the iconic 'Google' logo on the search engine's homepage, features an aerial view from Earth, highlighting some of the regions where progress is being made towards a more sustainable future. I am. At Google, individuals, communities, and governments strive every day to protect Earth's natural beauty, biodiversity, and resources. G stands for Turks and Caicos Islands. These islands are home to significant areas of biodiversity, and conservation efforts are aimed at addressing ongoing environmental challenges, including protecting natural resources and coral reefs, and recovering endangered species such as the Turks and Caicos rock iguana. Activities are underway. O represents the Mexican Scorpion His Reef National Park. Also known as Arrecife de Alacranes, this is the largest coral reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico and a UNESCO biosphere reserve. This marine reserve serves as a sanctuary for intricate corals and several endangered species of birds and turtles. O stands for Vatnadjukur National Park in Iceland. Established as a national park in 2008 after decades of advocacy, this UNESCO World Heritage Site protects Europe's largest glacier and its surrounding ecosystem. The combination of volcanoes and glaciers creates unusual landscapes and flora. G represents Brazil's Ja National Park. Also known as the National Park, this park is one of the largest forest reserves in South America and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, it protects a wide range of species, including margays, jaguars, giant otters, and Amazonian manatees. The L represents the Great Wall of Nigeria. Launched in 2007, this African Union-led initiative is restoring land affected by desertification across Africa, planting trees and other vegetation while implementing sustainable land management. This will also provide increased economic opportunities, food security and climate resilience for people and communities in the region. E stands for Australia's Pilbara Islands Nature Reserve. Located near the Pilbara Island Nature Reserve, one of Australia's 20 nature reserves, it is home to fragile ecosystems, increasingly rare natural habitats and multiple species of sea turtles, shorebirds and seabirds. Contributes to the conservation of many endangered or endangered species, including: The Google doodle is a temporary modification of his Google logo on the search engine's home page, usually displayed to honor the contributions of a particular holiday or festival, or on an individual's birth or death anniversary. will be done.

