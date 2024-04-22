Google does not claim ownership of AI-generated content





In a move that could have a major impact on the debate over ownership of AI-generated content, digital technology company Google said it will not claim ownership of original content generated by its AI-powered services.

This means that users who query Google's Generative AI platform can use the content as their own. Google does not claim ownership of the output, clearing the air on who owns the copyright in AI-generated content.

Users may also indulge in phishing, create fake accounts and content, and spread fake reviews by humans offering services that appear to actually originate from the user (or someone else). It was also hoped that generated AI content would not mislead others into believing it was created. Sent from Google.

OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT) also said that users could use the content, but expected them to take credit.

Google has sent an email to users of its services about major changes to its terms of service, effective May 22nd.

Moved existing Generative AI additional terms to the main Terms of Service and added other AI-related clarifications. The company says it does not claim ownership of original content generated by services that utilize AI.

We have provided further examples and details of unauthorized misuse or interference with our Services.

It has also introduced certain measures to prevent people from spamming, hacking or circumventing its systems and safeguards.

You may not exploit, harm, disrupt, or disrupt our services or systems by introducing malware, spamming, hacking, or circumventing our systems or safeguards.

It states that there will be no jailbreaking, hostile prompts, or prompt injections, except as part of its safety and bug testing programs.

Google also urged parents to review the update and understand how it may affect their children's use of the service. It states that you are responsible for your child's activities on the Service.

