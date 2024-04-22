



PA Consulting ended its 80th anniversary year with record sales of $790 million.

PA Consulting was founded in London in 1943 and has since grown to become one of the world's leading management and technology consulting firms. The company has offices in the UK, Ireland, the US, Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

PA Consulting generated $790 million in fee income in fiscal year 2023, up 1% from 2022 and 73% from five years ago, with a modest increase in team staff size to approximately 4,100 people. PA Consulting aims to grow into a billion dollar business in the next few years.

Christian Norris, chief executive officer of PA Consulting, said: “This is especially true against the backdrop of significant geopolitical, economic and social turmoil, and as most of our rivals are cutting jobs in response. The company's management said it was satisfied with the results. Consulting spending has fallen significantly from its peak in the past two years.

At PA Consulting, we believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive future for humanity. This is our purpose and guides everything we do. Finding new and innovative ways to build a positive future for humanity is more urgent than ever. Mr. Norris said he is proud of the work the firm has done in 2023 to accomplish just this, bringing deep industry and technology expertise and creating new opportunities for clients.

Examples of such projects include working with the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) to deliver a project to CRENIC to protect soldiers from radio-controlled threats. The project has so far brought together 110 diverse technology, innovation and AI businesses spread across the globe into the same ecosystem, breaking down some of the traditional barriers to public sector procurement and speeding innovation. We are proceeding to

In the United States, PA Consulting has designed and received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a life-saving bore drill that replaces outdated and risky methods in intracranial surgery. This new world of neurotechnology is now being readied to market with the potential to save many lives.

In the Netherlands, PA Consulting works closely with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, one of the busiest airports in the world, as a strategic advisor. Among other things, the company's consultants helped design and develop plans to make the airport's operations more sustainable.

Other highlights of 2023 include PA Consulting winning multiple awards for the quality of its work, including being named Worlds Best Management Consulting Firm by Forbes, Top Consulting Firm by Consultancy.uk, and in-house The collected customer recommendation score increased to 97%.

Last year, PA Consultings' 4,000 staff volunteered more than 21,000 hours to support communities across its locations, including helping immigrants and refugees improve their skills and find employment. Under the umbrella of the PA Foundation, PA Consulting staff also worked with charities to strengthen the educational capacity of particularly vulnerable children.

Notably, last year was the slowest year for PA Consulting's M&A team in any of the previous five years in which the firm was involved in at least one transaction.

