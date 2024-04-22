Swedish food tech startup expands on plant-based fruit and vegetable packaging technology





April 22, 2024 — Sweden-based food technology company Saveggy has raised €1.76 million (US$1.87 million) to launch plant-based packaging alternatives for fresh fruits and vegetables on an industrial scale. .

The investment round was led by impact investor Unconventional Ventures, with contributions from the Swedish Farmers' Federation (LRF) Ventures, Almi Invest GreenTech and industry angels.

“We are thrilled to have assembled a team of impact investors who share our mission of ‘reducing waste in the world,’” said Arash Fayyazi, co-founder and CEO of Saveggy. . “We believe that freshness, the health of the planet, and the well-being of people should never be compromised. This funding round will allow us to launch our first product on an industrial scale.”

Combating food waste The company says around 45% of fruits and vegetables are thrown away around the world each year, contributing significantly to climate change. That's why the company has developed an edible coating that extends the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables.

To prevent fruit and vegetables from spoiling, producers wrap them in plastic, contributing to plastic and microplastic contamination of produce.

Saveggy's coating is invisible and extends shelf life (Image credit: Saveggy). Saveggy's layers are made from plant-based ingredients like canola and oats and act as a protective shield. The layer of solution is thin and invisible, preventing moisture loss, slowing oxidation, and helping to maintain the product's hardness and appeal, allowing for a longer shelf life.

Easily applied by dipping or spraying after harvest, the innovation can be seamlessly integrated into agricultural production, the company says.

“Our investment in Saveggy was driven by the founders' impressive qualifications and deep expertise,” affirms Thea Messel, General Partner at Unconventional Ventures. “Its innovative technology addresses critical challenges facing our food system.

“We were particularly impressed by the founders’ perseverance as they repeatedly refined their formulations to meet the highest standards. This unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability is what drives us as impact investors. ’s mission and made our decision to partner with them clear.”

Scalable solutions for existing value chains Martin Alexandersson, investment director at LRF Ventures, said that by leveraging LRF's resources of 130,000 farmer members and an extensive network within the food system, the company will be able to support Saveggy's He says he is dedicated to.

“When we invested in Saveggy two years ago, we saw great sustainability and business potential based on scalable innovation leveraging existing value chains,” says Karin Edström, investment manager at Almi Invest GreenTech. he added.

“After spending 24 months perfecting the platform technology, fine-tuning the first product for cucumbers, and building relationships with stakeholders in the value chain, this strong founding team is now ready to commercialize. We are therefore very pleased to welcome these relevant and committed co-owners to support Saveggy in this next important phase.”

