Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2024: Innovating in the Niger Delta





Port Harcourt, the bustling capital of Rivers State, is gearing up to host the Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2024, the most important technology event in the South-South region of Nigeria. The expo, which will be held at the famous Horlikins Event Place on the Eastern Bypass, is expected to be a catalyst for innovation and technological advancement in the region.

The Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2024, organized by Tech Nexus Ltd. in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Board, aims to revitalize the technology ecosystem in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and the entire Niger Delta. Mainly sponsored by NDDC, the event highlights efforts to foster technology growth and development in the region.

Renowned speakers from various sectors of the technology industry will grace the event and share their insights and expertise with attendees. Notable speakers include Dr. Maurice Dawson of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Dr. Tombari Sibe of Digital Footprint, Bolabo Awerewa of Cybervent, Dr. Jimson Olufue of the African ICT Alliance (AfICTA), Includes Mr. Ross. his Alabo George of Proxy Logics Ltd., and Eddy Datubo of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Additionally, representatives from technology giants such as Microsoft will be in attendance to add their voices to the conversation on innovation and digital transformation.

Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2024 will serve as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration between technology enthusiasts, industry experts, startups and policy makers. Attendees can expect a variety of activities including keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, product demonstrations, and networking sessions.

The Expo comes at a critical time, when the importance of technology in driving economic growth and social development cannot be overstated. Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2024 aims to inspire creativity, foster collaboration and pave the way for a vibrant technology ecosystem in the Niger Delta by bringing together key players in the technology industry. is.

As the countdown to this landmark event begins, technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and innovators are encouraged to mark their calendars and seize the opportunity to attend this historic gathering. The 2024 Port Harcourt Tech Expo will be a pivotal moment in the journey towards a more innovative and technologically advanced Niger Delta.

For more information and registration details, please visit the event website at www.phtechexpo.com. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this ground-breaking technology festival in the heart of the Niger Delta.

Get Africa's best technology newsletter in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcabal.com/2024/04/22/port-harcourt-tech-expo-2024-igniting-innovation-in-the-niger-delta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos