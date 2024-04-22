Changemaker: Did the SEC just help expand Manifest Climate?





How this climate-focused AI solution is driving business innovation.

BetaKit is proud to introduce Changemakers, a series powered by AWS highlighting Canadian technology companies solving complex global challenges.

Greenhouse gas levels have reached an all-time high, more than a million species are at risk of extinction, and we are currently using more of the earth's resources than we can regenerate.

If that's not enough to keep you up at night, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just made climate reporting mandatory for publicly traded companies, following repeated promises from Ottawa to introduce climate-related reporting obligations to Canadian companies as well.

The underlying fundamentals of how we do business are changing.

For regulators, these changes present an opportunity to advance global climate goals and reduce risk for investors.

For Toronto-based company Manifest Climate, this is also an opportunity to force companies to think differently about market drivers.

Laura Zizzo, co-founder and CEO of Manifest Climates, said our society is undergoing the greatest transformation ever experienced based on the effects of climate change. Ta.

Everyone needs to think about this because the underlying fundamentals of how we do business are changing.

Opportunities beyond compliance

Driven by increased regulatory requirements and public scrutiny, companies are increasingly addressing the urgency of climate change, but often lack a clear path to internal transformation.

Manifest Climate grew out of a consultancy led by Zizzo and Jeremy Greven, who is now president. He uses artificial intelligence to help companies understand and address their exposure to climate risks.

The software provides information about companies' Investigate various indicators of. About climate risk. It then performs a gap analysis with the help of AI to benchmark companies against their competitors and provide a framework for addressing climate risks and opportunities.

Laura Zizzo, CEO and co-founder of Manifest Climate;

For companies facing climate-related disclosure regulations, Manifest Climate helps align with global reporting requirements, such as the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and those issued by the International Committee on Sustainability Standards. ensure.

While many companies begin to think of climate-related compliance as an effort to hit numbers, Manifest Climate provides less obvious ways to drive performance from a climate perspective, such as policies that link executive pay to climate targets. It also revealed opportunities that were not available.

A research paper shows that companies that link sustainability metrics to executive compensation record higher profitability and lower emissions, without affecting performance or stock prices.

You don't need to be in the oil and gas sector to learn from Shells' executive remuneration strategy on climate change, he added. How we think about this from a systemic risk and governance perspective could potentially be applied to a variety of sectors.

need for speed

The key to Manifest Climate's value proposition is not just data collection and analysis, but the speed with which those activities are carried out. Thanks to modeling, the startup can perform complex analyzes quickly, saving internal teams up to 75 percent of manual time and effort and up to 50 percent of compliance costs.

Zizzo explained that it used to take more than 30 hours to conduct a gap analysis for a company. Manifest Climate can now perform this task within seconds, she said.

For Zizzo, building something scalable has always been a priority by understanding where climate change regulations are heading. We knew that one day this platform would have tens of thousands of organizations on it, she said.

To ensure the platform could meet demand, Manifest Climate needed a technology infrastructure that could grow with the company. It also needed capabilities powerful enough to quickly collect and analyze data.

According to Zizzo, using the AWS stack, we were able to organize and make the way this information is collected, categorized, and presented on the platform very powerful.

An AWS spokesperson said the company is thrilled to support the important work of climate tech entrepreneurs and is partnering with companies like Manifest Climate to combine AWS cloud capabilities and climate technology to achieve net zero. He said he is committed to accelerating the path to the future. Innovation as a powerful force for positive change.

Turning climate risk into a market driver

Manifest Climate's solutions help companies across a wide range of sectors, including financial services, mining, manufacturing and construction, gain a clearer understanding of how their decisions and operations impact the environment. Masu. But Zizzo hopes this will also encourage them to think about climate action as a business opportunity.

I think we've talked a lot about the regulatory requirements here, and I think that's the real driver, she said. But our point is, this is also a market driver. The fact that AWS and others are putting so many resources into this shows that this is a business strategy.

Zizzo said that by gaining deeper insight into their businesses, companies can embed climate action into their existing operational systems, opening the door to future economic success and growth opportunities. .

He added that the reason regulators are regulating in this area is because it is important from a systemic risk perspective. I think the more organizations understand that and understand that technology can help solve this problem, the more creativity and potential will be unlocked.

