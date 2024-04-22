NagaEd joins STPI Leap Ahead program to showcase regional innovation on national stage





NagaEd, Nagaland's leading digital education company, has been proudly selected as a participant in the prestigious STPI Leap Ahead program, marking a significant achievement in the region's innovation landscape. The initiative is a collaboration between Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), TiE Delhi-NCR and key investors to incubate technology startups through mentorship, investment and global networking opportunities to foster growth and internationalization. The aim is to propel the world into a new era. Its existence was announced in a press release by NagaEd.

As one of the 75 startups selected from across India, NagaEd is a testament to the burgeoning technology potential in Northeast India. The rigorous selection process underscores NagaEds' commitment to leveraging technology for educational empowerment and pioneering innovation in the region.

The STPI Leap Ahead program provides an unparalleled platform for startups like NagaEd to accelerate their growth trajectory. Through a carefully designed three-month mentorship process that includes masterclasses, one-on-one coaching, and comprehensive assessments, NagaEd offers you the opportunity to hone your business strategy, explore funding avenues, and gain valuable insights from industry leaders. get.

Kevisato Sanyu, the visionary behind NagaEd, expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying it is an incredible honor for NagaEd to be recognized into the STPI Leap Ahead program. This selection not only validates our efforts but also highlights the innovative spirit of Northeastern tribal and indigenous communities on a national platform. We look forward to embarking on this journey to strengthen our capabilities and blaze new trails for educational entrepreneurship in the region we love.

As stated in the press release, NagaEds' participation in the Leap Ahead program is more than just an honor, it is a catalyst for change and a commitment to bring advanced technological solutions to educational challenges faced by tribal and indigenous communities. To do. By leveraging the resources and networks provided by the program, NagaEd plans to improve the quality of education, promote sustainable development, and nurture future generations in Nagaland and the rest of the world.

About Nagaed:

NagaEd is dedicated to transforming the education landscape in Nagaland through innovative digital solutions. By focusing on teacher training and developing customized learning content, NagaEd aims to break the cycle of poverty and provide marginalized communities with the tools for success.

