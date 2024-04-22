Japanese watchdog group says Google hurts local rivals' competitiveness





(Bloomberg) – Japan’s antitrust regulators say Alphabet Inc.’s Google has used tactics to limit Yahoo’s ability to compete in targeted search advertising and vowed to keep an eye on the company.

Most Read Articles on Bloomberg

From 2015 to 2022, Alphabet blocked Yahoo Japan's access to technology needed to generate targeted ad revenue from searches on mobile devices, Japan's Fair Trade Commission said. Alphabet quickly changed its tune after the watchdog reported the practice and promised to give Yahoo access to targeted advertising technology tied to keywords, the FTC announced Monday.

FTC official Ayako Nakajima told reporters that Google's actions had the significant effect of restricting competition. Yahoo Japan is a subsidiary of LY Corp., which operates Line, Japan's largest messaging app. Japan's watchdog will continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to reopen the investigation into Google, Nakajima said.

The commitment was part of the FTC's first-ever administrative action against Alphabet and did not come with a fine.

Antitrust enforcement officials around the world are increasingly concerned that a small number of large companies control much of the world's key technology. Regulators say companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon.com aren't using their technology and scale to frustrate or take over potential rivals to maintain their top positions. I'm worried about that.

Alphabet is fending off domestic and international complaints that it is using illegal tactics to stifle competition. In the United States, the company must pay a $700 million settlement after dozens of state attorneys general complained that developers had to go through the Google Play app store to access users.

Japanese authorities are also investigating whether Alphabet asked local smartphone makers to prioritize its search service on their devices.

Most Read Articles on Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/japan-watchdog-says-google-hurt-085220143.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos