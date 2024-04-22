BYD opens new high-tech retail store in West London to showcase EV innovation





The BYD West London opening also celebrated the six winners of Ant and Dex's Saturday Night Takeaway, each receiving a brand new BYD electric car. After 20 years, the British primetime hit comes to a close on Saturday 13th April with his stunning BYD SEAL star award and his ticket to UEFA Euro 24TM won during a spectacular finale it was done.

BYD's electric vehicles are featured weekly as the headline prize on Saturday Night Takeaway's Win the Adverts segment, and the overall 2024 series winners include three BYD DOLPHIN C-segment hatchbacks and two BYD ATTO 3 C-segment SUVs. car, and finally a flagship car. BYD SEAL's D segment sedan. Winners were invited to his VIP launch event at Westfield White City to celebrate their prizes. Our connection to world-class football has special meaning. This commemorates BYD's appointment as the official e-mobility partner of this summer's European football championship, UEFA Euro 24TM.

The opening of BYD West London will be the 22nd BYD store in the UK. It's been just over a year since BYD's electric car debuted in the UK. The globally pioneering brand is quickly becoming recognized by UK consumers for its battery and electric powertrain technology developed for superior safety, performance and energy efficiency.

All models on display at BYD West London will feature BYD's latest highly integrated 8-in-1 e-Platform 3.0, developed and acclaimed as one of the world's safest batteries. (Cobalt Free) Benefits from LFP Blade Battery.

The eco-friendly, all-electric debut series offers options to suit a variety of budgets and lifestyle needs. This includes the BYD DOLPHIN C-segment hatchback, which aims to make e-mobility more accessible. This is joined by the slightly larger BYD ATTO 3 C-SUV and the award-winning BYD SEAL.

