Google DeepMind RecurrentGemma outperforms Transformer model





Google DeepMind published a research paper proposing a language model called RecurrentGemma. This language model is memory efficient while delivering performance equal to or better than transformer-based models, ensuring large-scale language model performance even in resource-constrained environments.

The research paper provides a brief overview.

“We introduce RecurrentGemma, an open language model that uses Google's novel Griffin architecture. Griffin combines linear iteration and localized attention to achieve superior performance in terms of language size. The fixed state reduces memory usage and enables efficient inference on long sequences, providing pre-trained models with 2B non-embedded parameters and instruction-tuned variants. Both models achieve comparable performance to Gemma-2B despite being trained with fewer tokens.

Connection to Gemma

Gemma is an open model that uses Google's top-of-the-line Gemini technology, but is lightweight and can run on laptops and mobile devices. Like Gemma, RecurrentGemma also works in resource-constrained environments. Other similarities between Gemma and RecurrentGemma are in pre-training data, instruction tuning, and RLHF (Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback). RLHF is a way to train models to learn on their own for generative AI using human feedback.

griffin architecture

The new model is based on a hybrid model called the Griffin that was announced a few months ago. Griffin is called a “hybrid” model because he uses two types of technology. One allows him to process long sequences of information efficiently, and the other allows him to focus on and process the most recent parts of the input. It can process significantly more data (higher throughput) in the same time period as transformer-based models, and also has lower latency.

Griffin's research paper proposes two models, one called Hawk and the other called Griffin. Griffin's research paper explains why this is groundbreaking:

“…we empirically validated the inference time benefits of Hawk and Griffin and observed reduced latency and significant throughput improvements compared to the Transformer baseline.Finally, we These findings demonstrate that Griffin exhibits the ability to estimate longer sequences than the trained one, and can efficiently learn to copy and retrieve data over time. This strongly suggests that it offers a powerful and efficient alternative and is attracting worldwide attention.”

The difference between Griffin and RecurrentGemma lies in one change related to how the model processes input data (input embeddings).

breakthrough

The research paper states that RecurrentGemma provides comparable or better performance than the traditional Gemma-2b transformation model (trained with 3 trillion tokens compared to RecurrentGemma's 2 trillion). This is one of the reasons why this research paper is titled “Transformer Models of the Past,'' which shows how to achieve higher performance without the high resource overhead of transformer architectures. It's from.

Another advantage over the transformer model is reduced memory usage and faster processing time. The research paper explains:

“The main advantage of RecurrentGemma is that it has a much smaller state size than transformers for long sequences. Although Gemma's KV cache grows linearly with the length of the sequence, RecurrentGemma's state is limited and It does not increase for sequences longer than the local attention window size of 2k tokens.As a result, the longest sample that can be autorecursively generated by Gemma is limited by the memory available on the host, whereas RecurrentGemma can be of arbitrary length. sequence can be generated.

RecurrentGemma also outperforms the Gemma transformer model in terms of throughput (the amount of data it can process; the more, the better). The throughput of transformer models decreases as the length of the sequence increases (increasing the number of tokens or words), but RecurrentGemma does not and can maintain high throughput.

The research paper shows that:

Figure 1a plots the throughput achieved when sampling from a prompt of 2,000 tokens at various generation lengths. The throughput is the maximum number of tokens that can be sampled per second on a single TPUv5e device. Calculate.

…RecurrentGemma achieves higher throughput for all considered sequence lengths. The throughput achieved by RecurrentGemma does not decrease as the sequence length increases, but the throughput achieved by Gemma decreases as the cache increases. ”

RecurrentGemma limitations

Research papers show that this approach has its own limitations, resulting in poorer performance compared to traditional transformer models.

The researchers emphasize that the trans model is limited in its ability to handle the very long sequences it can handle.

According to the paper:

“Although the RecurrentGemma model is very efficient for short sequences, its performance can lag behind traditional transformer models like Gemma-2B when processing very long sequences that exceed the local attention window.”

What this means for the real world

The importance of this approach to language models is that it suggests that there are other ways to improve the performance of language models while reducing the computational resources used in non-transformer model architectures. This also shows that non-transformer models can overcome one of the cache size limitations of transformer models, which tend to increase memory usage.

This could lead to applications of language models that work even in resource-limited environments in the near future.

Read the Google DeepMind research paper.

RecurrentGemma: Enabling efficient open language models beyond transformers (PDF)

Featured image by Shutterstock/Photo For Everything

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/recurrentgemma/514392/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos