Google releases second April update to fix Pixel connectivity issues





Overview The April 2024 update caused connectivity issues on Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, preventing users from receiving calls or text messages. Google is rolling out a revised April update to resolve these issues. This update is currently only rolling out on his Verizon network in the United States. It will be rolled out more broadly in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out the April 2024 security patch for compatible Pixel smartphones, patching several security vulnerabilities and also fixing an annoying camera bug in the Pixel 8. However, in the days after the firmware was released, Pixel owners began reporting a number of network connectivity issues on their phones. Some of them seem to be facing mobile network issues since the March update. Google has never publicly acknowledged the issue, but released his revised April build to fix connectivity issues.

Related Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 7: Future-proof or looking for a bargain? Does the Pixel 8 have enough performance to justify an upgrade?

Unreliable mobile network connections meant that Pixel users were unable to receive calls (or text messages) and quickly went to voicemail. This issue appears to affect all recent Pixel models, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series.

To resolve these issues, Google has silently uploaded new April 2024 factory and OTA images for affected Pixel smartphones to its developer portal. The company then released an OTA update to affected Pixel smartphones on Verizon's network the next day (April 18). According to the official release notes, the latest build “improves performance for LTE calls/data and network issues.”

Google also confirmed that a new OTA will be rolled out to 9to5Google. Over the coming weeks, new builds will be released to more regions and affected carriers. The company also sent an email to some Pixel users informing them about the new OTA release.

New April update appears to fix Pixel connectivity issues

According to reports from a thread on Reddit, the new build seems to have fixed connectivity issues, allowing Pixel owners to receive calls and messages without any issues. OTAs are relatively small, weighing less than 7MB.

Google's April 2024 revised build is only available for Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold. So if you're facing network issues on your Pixel 6, you'll have to wait even longer for a potential fix.

If you're facing mobile network issues on your Pixel since the April (or March) update and the new OTA hasn't been delivered to your device yet, consider manually sideloading the latest build. please. It will only take a few minutes and your connection issues should be completely resolved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-releases-second-april-update-fix-pixel-connectivity-woes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos