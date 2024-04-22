Google Search is testing AI overview around the world





Google is currently completing a global test of its AI overview for non-logged-in users in limited capacity.

This comes after Google announced it would open up its Search Generative Experience to non-logged-in users in the US for a small subset of queries.

I've been paying close attention to all the testing since this announcement, and I haven't seen any verifiable evidence of public testing for non-logged-in users other than a few forum posts.

This is the first time I've come across an overview of AI in regular search results, and if you're using a VPN, tests show up across a variety of regions, from Australia to the US to the UK to India, as far as I can tell. It had been.

Global AI Overview Limited Test

So far, we've found that AI Overview is only visible on mobile and within the knowledge panel in English search. The focus of this test is reminiscent of early tests of celebrity cards on the desktop, which were later expanded beyond just celebrities.

Comparing the AI ​​summary test in regular search results and the explanations provided by SGE and Wikipedia, the answers to your queries are quite different in each.

Compare regular search results to SGE and regular search results tests.

Looking at the descriptions within each screenshot, we believe that testing within regular search results is the strongest description of the three. This should be considered a win from Google's perspective at this stage of testing and impending rollout.

It's also interesting to note that the text highlighting color in the test matches the knowledge panel. This feels more visually appealing and seamlessly integrated compared to his different SGE answers. However, this may be because they have different functionality (one is inside the Knowledge Panel and the other is outside of the Knowledge Panel).

Google is testing AI summaries more intensively within features like the Knowledge Panel, as AI summaries tend to show up for a broader range of queries (and less for specific queries). ), which is not surprising considering that it may seem less risky in terms of accuracy.

How the AI ​​Overview Test Works

The way the AI ​​Overview mobile test works in the Knowledge Panel is that the AI ​​Overview answers themselves appear to be cached for the user. This means there is no loading delay before the answer appears. This is a big criticism of AI answers in general.

It's also worth noting that only the most prominent web pages used to generate answers seem to receive referrals and impressions within Google Search Console. All other sources are given +x additional treatment, but the URL is not listed.

To expand answers that display other sources, you must interact with the AI ​​overview itself. In this example, britannica.com is impressed.

Overview tests of various attributes of mobile AI.

Another aspect worth noting is that while the “AI Overview is Experimental” notification is less prominent within the knowledge panel test within regular search results, it appears at the top when replacing the featured snippet in SGE. It's much more noticeable. However, this may be a test display within regular search results.

Overall, I didn't mind the experience as the way the tests were presented compared to regular search results didn't make much of a difference in terms of attribution, and there was no typical delay when generating new AI summaries. plug. To compose.

final thoughts

Since discovering the AI ​​overview mobile test within the knowledge panel, I have not been able to reproduce other features (such as featured snippets) with the same limited test.

The reason why this test is important to document, compared to the limited testing in the US, is that this is a worldwide test and much more This is because it is widely practiced. Reproduce the same test.

We will continue to update this article as we discover more real-world tests on AI Overview. For now, it appears that widespread testing will be limited in a way that is unlikely to expose Google to undue scrutiny for the time being.

