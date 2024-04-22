



OPINION This was a bold claim by one of the richest and most famous tech founders, and it was bold, accurate, and wrong. It's laughably so. Twenty years ago, Bill Gates promised that he would eradicate spam from the world by 2006. How did it turn out?

Mr. Gates' failure now rests heavily on Google in particular. Rather than the email version, Gmail's “Report as Spam” option works well because empty clickbait content clogs search systems. It's been with us all along. The difference now is that AI spam is proliferating out of control. Before ChatGPT, content spam was his 2% of search hits, now he's 10%. Google is manually excluding sites in an unprecedented way.

It takes a lot of effort for Google to remove your site from search results. That means losing advertising revenue, the main reason spam sites exist, and that revenue is crack cocaine for publicly traded technology companies. Check out Microsoft's continued efforts to monetize the Windows desktop. Alternatively, it is claimed that Meta uses harmful and addictive algorithms.

You already know this, you use a major technology service, and you know the difference between what companies say publicly and what they actually deliver. You don't matter, the interests you represent matter.

The main reason Google is spending its own money and reducing its revenue is because AI spam content is so cheap and easy to create that it's much more likely to overwhelm other content. Plus, it's so toxic that it risks driving a mass exodus of users away from Google, where people are already fed up with heavily sponsored search results heavily seasoned with pre-AI clickbait garbage. Masu. This is certainly an exponential threat to Google and potentially all other companies that tap into his web content. In other words, the web as we know it is a place where external, well-known brands are created and discovered.

This is difficult to stop. One answer is to use AI to eliminate spammers and automate the task of finding and isolating cheats. Two problems: AI is so resource-intensive that cybercurrencies risk joining the business of boiling the oceans in an exponential megawatt orgy. The other is that there is no way to win because AI spam develops abilities comparable to antibiotic immunity.

Even before either happens, the situation is dangerous for Google and other search engines looking to make AI the preferred front end of the search experience. That AI has to be trained on increasingly polluted datasets of web content, and even with the ability to provide a concise report of searched information instead of a list of links, what does this mean for ad revenue? It is not clear what this means. Google makes money when you click on a link, not when you read it. Would you like to move your ads to AI reporting? This will, for better or worse, take all the revenue out of ad-supported sites, cause regulators around the world to scream heaven-shattering, and at the same time force quality content to actively will be wiped out.

None of these scenarios are good. Most look apocalyptic. But some basic assumptions are wrong. If you change the situation, you will see a different outcome that is far from disastrous. Quite the opposite.

Google has made countless billions in profits by decoupling advertising revenue from content providers. Before Google, advertising revenue models depended on what people consumed. Well, it's an algorithm. Google's algorithms started well with a good model of what good content looks like in terms of structure, links, and other factors. As if the higher the quality of your site, the more traffic it will get and the more money it and Google will make. It's always cheaper to use algorithms than to play fair, so that cash goes to gamers and Google.

This is very unhealthy in many ways and gives Google and its peers the scope and resources to exploit the system for themselves. Algorithms are shrouded in darkness, ostensibly to prevent third parties from playing games, but conveniently providing companies with a shield against pranks. As a result, the conditions in which we work and play have become even worse, not to mention the toxic societal effects of algorithmic derivation that amplify fear, anger, and division. Bringing an apocalypse to all this wouldn't be a total disaster. At least for humans.

If AI breaks algorithms, what happens next? Imagine if sites had the option to publish quality statements online, just as privacy statements are now mandatory. . Machine parsability provides search and suggestion algorithms with a way to respect user intent. Rules like “No Unflagged AI Content,” “Transparent Ownership,” “Marketing,” and “Lizard People HQ.” Set your preferences to prioritize that content. It finds sites that don't seem to be following the rules and tells the system not to show you those sites again. And the sites linking to it while it's going on.

The result is taking control of the algorithm away from its creators and where they place the balance between what you want and what they offer you. Anonymized statistics, graphs showing who chose what are fascinating, not to mention a rich source of signals for identifying scammers. Everything is game-like, but good behavior can have commercially significant opportunities.

While it may seem like an invitation to join the bubble, it is also a way out of the bubble. Sites that keep their promises earn more revenue and over time form a chain of trust. Sites that reject the entire idea will be free to offer it to audiences who agree with it. What makes it more difficult is misrepresentation.

Gmail's “Report as Spam” button is a tacit admission that algorithms alone can't keep us safe. If AI clickbait means the same applies to our web of deception, we might still be grateful that it happened.

