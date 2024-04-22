A must-have #Budget2024 primer for Canadian engineers





Additionally, Montral's startup community made an unsuccessful bid to save Nottman House.

Budget 2024 provided a significant update to Canada's innovation sector. BetaKit parsed over 400 pages of documents to find what was most important to people in our ecosystem. Enjoy his 2,500 word budget overview divided into sections including an executive summary.

BetaKit also digs deeper into specific budget commitments, like Kelsey Rolfes' response from industry leaders in open banking. Expect to dig deeper in the coming weeks.

Despite the scope of the budget, much of the reaction across Canada's tech industry is that the federal government plans to partially fund more than C$53 billion in net new spending over five years through changes to capital gains tax measures. is concentrated on. Lobbying groups such as CCI have developed a battle plan to reverse the policy, and hundreds of technology leaders have signed an open letter calling for the same. On Friday, a group of technology leaders met with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to air their frustrations. You can read more about it here and listen to CCI President Ben Bergen explain it on the BetaKit Podcast immediately after the meeting.

Similar to budgets, BetaKit keeps you informed about fast-paced development. If you would like additional reporting from BetaKit on #Budget2024, please email me.

Thank you for reading until next week.

bianca barty

newsletter editor

This week's top stories Canada's payments sector reveals no real-time rail until at least 2026

Payments Canada Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Delivery Officer Jude Pinto said in a statement last week that construction of clearing and settlement, the final component of the Real-Time Rail (RTR) payments system, will continue in 2024. Initial testing will follow, he said. In 2025, industry testing will begin in 2026.

Pinto declined to say when the Canadian Payments Authority ultimately hopes to launch RTR, only promising more details in the coming months.

(read more)

Community-led Notman House buyback bid fails

A community-led proposal to buy back Notman House, a startup hub in Montral, has not been accepted by the Business Development Bank of Canada and the Quebec Investment Board, Betakit has learned.

The offer, led by real estate startup Guiker, outperformed bids from other parties, according to Guiker CEO and founder Nan Hao and Mission.dev co-founder Gabriel Sundaram. The identities of the parties, the value of the potential deal and plans for the historic building are still unknown.

We were disappointed. Notman House has always been an ambitious project, and as you can see from all the comments and posts over the last few weeks, Startup Spearheaded a community-driven proposal is one that has had a huge impact on his community. Contributor Sundaram wrote in an email to his BetaKit. .

(read more)

Business leaders urge federal government to require public pension funds to invest domestically

Last month, an open letter by 94 current and former executives, sponsored by Montreal investment management firm Letko Brosseau & Associates, called for changes to the rules governing their country's pension funds to encourage more investment in Canada. asked the government.

If pensioners don't want to invest here, something is wrong, says Stephen Marion, chief economist and strategist at the National Bank of Canada. Successful countries are those that can attract private capital. [their] coast. We need to do better in this country.

But opponents of the proposal, and pension funds themselves, argue that introducing local investment rules would undermine pensions' obligation to provide Canadians with a secure retirement.

(read more)

As the tech talent shortage continues, Indeed's Ian Hamilton talks about how companies can fill seats faster

Recent data from Indeed shows that as of the end of January, 27% of Canadian tech jobs remained open for more than 60 days.

To Ian Hamilton, Vice President of Software Engineering at Indeed. The technology industry is going through an interesting time.

Despite the economic downturn, the hunger for tech talent continues unabated. In fact, Hamilton said the economic climate has resulted in fewer individuals actively seeking new opportunities, tightening the talent pool and creating challenges for companies filling those roles.

(read more)

What Alberta Innovates learned from sending 50 local startups to SXSW

Last month, Alberta Innovates sent a delegation of 50 local technology startups to a conference. This was not the delegation's first trip. The first foray in 2023 facilitated multi-million dollar deals for the startups involved.

Tim Murphy, vice president of health at Alberta Innovates, said Crown Corporation had a clear purpose for this year's conference.

Murphy, who joined the Alberta delegation this year, spoke with BetaKit to learn more about Alberta Innovates' strategy for the 2024 SXSW delegation, what the experience has been like and what he hopes it will bring to the province's technology sector. I talked about the impact that I have had.

(read more)

Financing, acquisitions, and layoffs

VAN – Well Health acquires 10 clinics from Shoppers Drug Mart RCH – UniUni – $69 million CADKW – ​​Vidyard – $21 million CADTOR – Swtch Energy – $37.4 million CADTOR – Contango closes $5 million in blackchain x AI fund TOR – DMZ – $500,000 CADMTL – Eocycle Technologies – $25 million Canadian

BetaKit Podcast #Budget2024 Emergency Pod

In reality, this government is not viable.

Sound the alarm! Matt Roberts (CMD Capital) and Ben Bergen (CCI) join the emergency podcast #Budget2024 to discuss capital gains tax increases, Minister Freelands' Friday meeting with technology leaders, and the intersection of politics and innovation policy. Masu.

B|K: BetaKit Newsletter is powered by Osler

Osler releases multi-year study of venture capital and growth equity financing of more than 450 Canadian companies

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP releases its third annual study of 486 anonymized venture capital and growth equity finance deals valued at approximately US$8 billion from 2020 to 2023, identifying deals this year and beyond. Provide data and insights to prospective founders, entrepreneurs, investors, and advisors.

Members of the Oslers Emerging and High Growth Companies Group will participate on May 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET for a special one-hour virtual event providing insights and analysis from this important report.

Register for the Deal Point Report Event

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/canadian-techs-essential-budget2024-primer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos