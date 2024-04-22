8 technological innovations that fueled the rise of Disney





For the past century, Walt Disney and the companies he founded have been at the forefront of some of the most important innovations in entertainment, from film and television to theme parks, hotels and live attractions. Currently, the company reportedly holds over 4,000 active patents worldwide. Still, many of its greatest successes came from its early adoption and significant improvements on the inventions of others. Here are his nine innovations that helped Disney become Disney.

1. Fusion of live-action and animation

Walt Disney first came to public attention in 1924 with a series of silent short stories loosely based on the title character from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Alice in Her Comedy used a process that allowed the real actress playing Alice to interact with her animated characters, especially a Felix-like cat named Julius. This technology wasn't entirely new, but using it to place human characters in a comic book world was.

Disney may have used multiple techniques to achieve this goal. But basically, the process involves filming Alice against a white background, drawing animated characters to fill in the blank areas, and then creating two sets of images by running two filmstrips through the camera at the same time. It included combining.

Although Walt Disney is credited as the film's producer, the special effects were primarily the work of fellow animator and on-and-off Disney collaborator Ub Iwerks. Jeff Ryan, author of “Became Forgotten.'' Walt Disney became Uncle Walt.

Iwerks and Disney's innovations are considered the forerunners of the chroma key and green screen processes widely used in film and television today.

2. Synchronized sound

Disney's Steamboat Willie (1928) is often cited as the first cartoon with synchronized sound. In fact, while there were some previous works by Disney's competitors, his work specifically integrates music and sound effects with images, using a new technology called “cinephone” that optically records sound. proved to be much more advanced in terms of accuracy. Paste directly onto the film strip itself.

In November 1928, the show business newspaper Variety praised it as the best work of his contemporaries, calling it bright, agile, and perfectly suited to the situation.

Neil Gabler, in his 2006 biography Walt Disney: A Triumph of the American Imagination, calls Steamboat Willie a cinematic milestone, a true musical animation rather than an animated musical. says. This was groundbreaking in another way, giving the public their first glimpse of Mickey Mouse.

3. Technicolor

The Technicolor process for creating color movies dates back to the 1910s. However, Walt Disney was one of the first animators to embrace it.

In 1932, the Technicolor film company introduced a new and much improved process known as three-strip Technicolor and wanted the cartoon departments of major movie studios to try it out. (Simply put, this three-step process uses a prism inside the camera to split the light coming through the lens into green, red, and blue, and record each on a separate black-and-white film strip.) These images are then processed with dyes and combined to create what appears to be a single full-color image.

Unfortunately, none of the cartoonists could afford it, company co-founder HT Karmas recalled in 1938. It was said that black and white was sufficient for comics, and that of all the production departments, there was the least amount of room for additional costs on comics. Finally, Walt Disney tried it as an experiment in one of his Silly Symphonies.

Recognizing the advantages of the new process, Disney was willing to bear the additional cost of a new camera and specialized technicians to operate it. His Disney Flowers and Trees (1932) was not only the first of his three Technicolor cartoons, but also the first to win an Academy Award.

Walt Disney purchased the exclusive rights to use three-strip Technicolor in his cartoons from 1932 to 1935. This meant other studios were stuck with inferior color processes and contributed to Disney's growing reputation for technical excellence. This process worked to spectacular effect for Disney's first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but it wasn't until similarly impressive box office returns that the film, which cost an astonishing amount of money to make, Because of this, it was given the nickname Disney's Foreign.

4. Multiplane camera

This innovative camera setup allowed animators to shoot multiple levels of animation cells at once, giving the cartoon the illusion of three-dimensional depth. Disney wasn't the first filmmaker to experiment with this concept, but his team took it to a much higher level and is credited with inventing the technology functionally. Their camera was 11 feet tall and 6 feet square, and required multiple operators.

The multi-plane camera created an effect that's difficult to explain, Ryan says, but watching it is incredibly immersive to the cartoon.

Disney first used a multiplane camera in 1937 in The Old Mill, part of the Silly Symphony series of short films, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. It was instrumental in the production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and was still used until The Little Mermaid (1989), before being rendered obsolete by computer-assisted animation.

Disney's version of the multiplane camera received its own Academy Award for technical achievement in 1937.

5. Audio Animatronics

Invented and patented by Disney, these sound-synchronized robot figures debuted at Disneyland in 1963 in the form of singing birds and flowers. In 1964, Disney's animatronic Abraham Lincoln became the star attraction at the New York World's Fair and was performed five times a day in his Illinois pavilion. According to the Fairness Guidebook, this person stood up from his chair to give a speech, except during presidential speeches, and was capable of more than 250,000 combinations of movements, including smiles, grimaces, and gestures. Once the fair ended, the animatronic Abe sprang into action at Disneyland.

Today, animatronic figures, including a more advanced version of Lincoln and characters from numerous Disney movies, are featured in the company's attractions around the world. In Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents, Mr. Lincoln stands alongside all of his fellow presidents, from George Washington to Joe Biden.

6. Smelitizer

More formally known as a “scent release system,” this relatively simple technology uses hidden fans to pump out a variety of scents at Disney theme parks and resort hotels, altering the visitor experience (and perhaps appetite). Improve whether they realize it or not. or not. Supposedly, Walt Disney arranged for the scent of vanilla to waft from the candy store on Main Street USA starting in 1955, the very year Disneyland opened for business.

Park patrons strolling along Main Street U.S.A. right now may notice the smell of popcorn in the air. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride, on the other hand, has become legendary for its unique watery smell, often described as damp and musty, but still beloved. Scented candles that attempt to recreate that are widely available online.

7. Stantronics

In a big step up from audio-animatronics, stuntronics, introduced in 2018, allow untethered robotic stuntmen to perform daredevil feats at Disney theme parks. As the company explains, onboard sensing allows the figure to perform various combinations of flips, twists, and poses with repeatability and precision. A 5-turn backward somersault on a tackle landing? no problem.

At Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, a robot stuntman dressed as Spider-Man will temporarily replace a live actor as he flies 65 feet into the air, doing somersaults along the way. Usually, Astounding Spidey lands safely, but he had one unfortunate incident where he was bounced off a wall in 2022.

8. Droid in training

The droids-in-training, which are likely to appear at a Disney attraction near you soon, are infant-sized robots that can roam freely and interact with visitors with the help of artificial intelligence. Drawing on both Disney's engineering expertise and artistic talent to give everything an endearing personality, the company will preview its trio at Disneyland in his fall 2023, eliciting “oohs” and “oohs” around the world. “Oh!” a voice said.

If there's a common thread here, it's that no matter how dazzling the technology is, Disney never lets it get in the way of telling a good story.

All the innovations they came up with were secondary to the characters, Ryan says. It was one of Walt's great innovations. He knew that people cared more about the character than the technology behind it.

