Google releases second Pixel April 2024 update to fix calling issues

This month, Pixel 7, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 8 owners will get a second update. This is designed to address issues with missed calls and text messages on your mobile phone connection. Verizon announced on its support page that the update, launched on April 18, improves performance for LTE calls/data and network issues.

An email sent to Pixel customers, spotted in a Reddit post by 9to5Google, confirms that the update is for Pixel 7 and newer. The update includes network stability and performance improvements and will be rolled out to affected regions and carriers around the world over the next few weeks, the email said.

According to 9to5Google, this update fixes issues with missed calls and text messages. In recent months, some users have complained that calls go directly to voicemail without the phone ringing.

For now, it appears that updates for Verizon customers will be available over the air. In other words,[設定]of[システム アップデート]Get updates with the tap of a button. It looks like T-Mobile and AT&T subscribers in the US, as well as mobile users in other countries, will have to wait a vague “next few weeks” deadline to see this feature on their Pixel smartphones.

If you're a Pixel owner who runs into this issue and you're not using Verizon, you have other options besides waiting for an over-the-air update. You can sideload one of the following factory images containing updates:

If you have never sideloaded factory images on your Android smartphone, this process may be difficult. Be sure to refer to Google's instructions for sideloading. Otherwise, wait for the update to arrive on your phone in a few weeks.

This is the second update this month for Pixel smartphones. In early April, Google released a security update aimed at fixing certain key vulnerabilities.

