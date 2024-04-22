Johns Hopkins Cancer Researcher Chris DeVille Wins First Presidential Innovation Award





Report by Hub staff

/ Published April 22, 2024

Christopher Deville, assistant professor of oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, whose research focuses on detecting cancer using new machine learning approaches that analyze blood and cerebrospinal fluid. , was named the inaugural recipient of the Johns Hopkins University Chancellor's Innovation Award last week in recognition of his work. About the promise of his academic pursuits.

The $250,000 Chancellor's Innovation Award is awarded annually to an early- to mid-career faculty member focused on solving societal problems and translating research beyond academia. The award builds on the extensive commercialization support and resources provided by Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures and was presented during JHTV's event celebrating his 10th anniversary. Ms. Deville was chosen from among her 28 candidates from across the university.

”[Christopher Douville]'s passion, creativity and dedication to making an impact at scale embodies our vision for innovation at Johns Hopkins. ”

Ron Daniels

President of Johns Hopkins University

“As a graduate student and postdoctoral fellow, Chris collaborated with Hopkins faculty such as Bert Vogelstein, Chetan Bettegouda, Ken Kinsler, and Nick Papadopoulos (former all-stars of Hopkins innovation and translation) to develop novel biomarkers, “Today, as a faculty member himself, Chris is a pioneer in the genetic analysis of cerebrospinal cancers,” JHU President Ron Daniels said at the April 10 award ceremony. With his new startup, Belay Diagnostics, he is working on a treatment for brain tumors and is expected to begin clinical trials soon. His passion, creativity, and dedication to making an impact at scale embody our vision for innovation at Johns Hopkins. ”

Douville's research is in the field of computational biology, which uses algorithms to understand cancer genetics and detect cancer early through liquid biopsies. In a study published earlier this year in Science Translational Medicine, Deville and colleagues found that cancer patients have different amounts of certain types of repetitive DNA compared to people without cancer. did. Blood tests can reliably detect these abnormal early cancer warning signs before symptoms appear.

“This award significantly advances my group's translational goals,” Deville said. “Traditional funding mechanisms prioritize basic research and ignore critical steps such as reproducibility and scalability needed for long-term patient use. Our goal is to develop new It's not about writing papers, it's about creating problem-solving technology. Solving the most pressing problems affecting human health and delivering these solutions to patients.

“Hopkins has a long tradition of research excellence and creating technology that shapes patient care. I am honored and fortunate to be a part of this storied tradition.”

Image caption: Mr. Bart Vogelstein (left) and Mr. Christopher Deville

Image credit: Will Kirk / Johns Hopkins University

Deville received his PhD in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 and went on to work with Bert Vogelstein of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and Kenneth in the Ludwig Center Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University.・Completed postdoctoral research with Mr. Kinsler. Since 2019, he has been appointed as a faculty member at the Faculty of Medicine.

“Human creativity is the ability to combine two concepts or observations, and Chris's expertise in two distinct fields, machine learning and cancer biology, puts him in a unique position to be creative.” Vogelstein says Mr. “I look forward to continued advances from his research, especially the development of real-world implementation of his research, which is the goal of the Presidential Innovation Award.”

