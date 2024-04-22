Space takes center stage at South by Southwest 2024





The annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas continues to grow its reputation as one of the must-attend events for the aerospace industry. In fact, the same internationally recognized creative music and film festivals that help sustain the city's mantra of keeping Austin weird respond to a rapidly growing fascination with the possibilities of space. We have extended that spirit to:

SXSW is a product of the creative fuel Austin provides, both creating a platform for companies to come together and collaborate, and reinforcing the city's position as a center of growing industry and innovation. In its role as a convener and connector across the space enterprise, Aerospace Corporation leverages its creative and collaborative ecosystem to connect government partners, venture capital, and startups side by side at SXSW. , acting as a liaison with commercial space companies.

It's very unique to be able to bring all of these space leaders together in the same place to address some of the issues that the defense, intelligence, civilian and commercial communities face in introducing innovative solutions to mission systems. Dr. Debra Emmons, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Aerospace, said:

Space is in full swing

SXSW is increasingly focusing on new and creative solutions to difficult problems, such as effectively connecting artificial intelligence (AI) to meet modern needs and improving the acquisition of new technologies. It is becoming an event that provides a path. SXSW created an opportunity for government partners in the aerospace industry to connect across the technology sector, expanding government awareness and fostering industry collaboration through the connections built during the festival.

Debra Emmons, along with Hypergiant's Mike Betzer, SDA's Derek Turner, and L3Harris' Rob Mitriveski, co-authored “Defeating the Threat: Reinventing Today's Technology and Leveraging AI to Tomorrow's Future.” He participated in a panel titled “Addressing Your Biggest Challenges Faster.'' [Photo: Kaliana Caldwell]

This year's SXSW served as a meaningful forum for major space leaders to announce new initiatives. AFWERX and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, each leveraged the SXSW spotlight to deliver the 2024 Strategic Funding Growth (STRATFI) Award at a keynote address at Capital Factory, home of AFWERX's Austin hub. announced the winners.

Industry- and government-led panels dissected a number of emerging technologies, including AI applications, a prevalent theme at SXSW. Emmons participated in a Capital Factory panel discussion on the use of emerging technologies and AI to “outperform threats” in space, noting the value AI provides as space becomes increasingly crowded over time. did.

Emmons said being able to monitor and track space assets is critical. We depend on them for weather, reconnaissance, and national security. The approximately 11,000 satellites we currently have are expected to double in the next two years, so this is where AI can help in terms of developing algorithms and improving accuracy.

Additionally, the SXSW event aimed to evaluate breakthrough technologies and solutions across space and defense. At the Space and Defense Innovation Showcase, which featured live on-stage demonstrations by competing innovators Aerospaces, Commercial Space Futures Office principal Brian Vaughn served as a judge in the “Space Technology” category. I did. In addition, Emmons presented the “Best Startup Innovation” award at the showcase reception.

tell the story of the universe

With space at the forefront of SXSW, inclusivity in these discussions was key to bringing ideas and people together. The Space Workforce 2030 (SWF2030) consortium, an initiative of the Movement to Foster Diverse Perspectives, is working to ensure that countries' space industries have the talent they need to succeed now and in the future. We are a growth coalition of leading companies committed to expanding opportunity. .

At SXSW's “Branding Space: Science, Art, and Communication” panel, Sabrina Steele, Executive Director of Aerospace Corporate Affairs and Communications, said SWF2030 companies will build a strong, dynamic workforce for the space industry. We discussed the efforts we have taken to build this.

The difference in this effort is that we are holding ourselves accountable, Steele said. We are data people. You can see that we have been reporting on our activities so far. In the first year of data, he had eight indicators and statistically significant improvements in six of the eight areas. We plan to report here in April. [at Space Symposium] Please look forward to what happens in the second year.

Branding Space: The Art of Science A communications panel featuring Sabrina Steele, Executive Director of Aerospace Corporate Affairs and Communications, will be joined by NASA Communications Leader Brittany Brown, Aerospace Industry Association's Savannah Horton, and CNN's Jackie Wattles .

Steele, along with panel moderators Savannah Horton of the Aerospace Industries Association, Brittany Brown of NASA, and Jackie Wattles of CNN, will discuss how to bring sophisticated scientific ideas to the public, especially in the aerospace field. discussed the importance of reporting effectively. Seeing is believing, and the all-female panel emphasized this point time and time again with poignant anecdotes, photos, and their own presence on the SXSW stage.

We need role models, right? Steele responded to the packed venue. Look at all the amazing women here.

SWF2030 was one of the many exciting discussions that SXSW brought to its prestigious stage. Even the festival's distinctive entertainment framework was taking a clear spatial turn in 2024. That's because the promoter of Star Trek: Discovery and Netflix, who have been waiting for a movie adaptation of The Three-Body Problem, chose SXSW as the venue for the premiere.

“Creative talent is everywhere,” says Mike Nemeroff, systems director for space systems architecture in aerospace. Whether you're creative in film, creative in music, or creative in technology, SXSW brings together all these unique perspectives. Creating these connections across industries and fields is the secret to success in creating innovation.

