Versaterm continues its acquisition spree with acquisition of Integrated Computer Systems





The public safety technology company has acquired 10 companies since 2020.

Versaterm, an Ottawa-based public safety technology company, is acquiring Integrated Computer Systems (ICS), a software company based in McKinney, Texas.

The transaction is the latest in a series of acquisitions Versaterm has made over the past four years. The acquisition of ICS marks Versaterms' 10th acquisition since 2020, the Ottawa Business Journal reported. The acquisition price and terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Versaterm provides public safety software tools, including solutions such as computer-aided dispatch systems (CAD), records management systems (RMS), mobile data platforms, and field reporting.

Founded in 1975, ICS provides operational software tools to public safety agencies, including 9-1-1 dispatchers, police, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel. The company's Athena software suite includes computer-assisted dispatch, mobile data clients, and a comprehensive records management system.

Versaterm said in a statement that ICS is focused on developing an ecosystem of technology solutions for public safety agencies of all sizes.

“By welcoming ICS to Versaterm, we can now offer CAD and RMS solutions to meet the operational needs of all government agencies,” said Warren Loomis, president and CEO of Versaterm, in a statement. .

Related: WordPress owner acquires Eric Migikowski's messaging app Beeper after sparring with Apple

Versaterm has sought to expand its portfolio of public safety solutions through acquisitions in recent years, and Versaterm itself has become an acquisition target. In 2020, San Francisco-based Banneker Partners purchased a controlling interest in Versaterm for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition allowed Versaterm to start its U.S. operations in Scottsdale, Arizona, but maintain its employees, management team and headquarters in Ottawa.

Since the beginning of 2020, Versaterm has acquired several Canadian companies, including CI Technologies, Komutel, and IAPro, as well as US companies FivePoint Solutions, SPIDR Tech, and Visual Labs.

Versaterm is one of several Canadian technology companies that have chosen to grow through acquisition. Those companies include Toronto-based PointClickCare, which acquired American HealthTech earlier this year. Plurirock is based in Victoria. and Montral-based Hopper.

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash, provided by Yassine Khalfalli.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/versaterm-continues-acquisition-spree-with-purchase-of-integrated-computer-systems/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos