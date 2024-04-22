Google Pixel Fold is a great deal with a huge discount of $500





google pixel fold

$1299 $1799 Save $500

Google's first foldable device has some shortcomings, but the basics are solid. Pixel Fold has a rugged outer display and offers a clean Android experience with decent battery life and a reliable camera. If you ignore the first generation's shortcomings, you'll enjoy the Pixel Fold experience.

Google's first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, gets a lot of things right, including an easy-to-use outer screen and a reliable camera. But the $1,800 Pixel Fold felt expensive for its features, especially in its rough edges compared to its competitors. Still, if you're determined to buy Google's foldable device, a solid deal can get you a hefty $500 off the phone itself, bringing the price down to $1,300. Masu.

At this price, it's easy to hide the Pixel Fold's shortcomings, especially since it offers a clean Android experience that you don't get with other foldable phones.

The Pixel Fold isn't the best folding book phone. If you want the best, the OnePlus Open or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are better. But Google's first foldable device gets a few things right that others don't.

Thanks to its wide aspect ratio, the 5.8-inch 120Hz Full HD cover display is perfectly usable and probably one of the best parts of this phone. Google's top-notch hardware build quality also helps give the Pixel Fold a premium in-hand feel. The same doesn't apply to the 7.6-inch inner OLED screen. As we noted in our Pixel Fold review, it appears to have less coating than similar foldable screens. Because of this, the feeling of swiping your finger across the display isn't as comfortable as on other foldable devices.

Powering the Pixel Fold is Google's Tensor G2 chip. Again, it's not the fastest SoC, but it's good enough for everyday use. The Fold is also efficient enough to get you through the day with about 5-6 hours of screen-on time on a single charge. However, charging speeds are on the slow side, with Google's foldable device only drawing 21W from the power adapter.

Although it's not perfect, the Pixel Fold is a bargain at $1,300. At this price point, this phone costs several hundred dollars less than its competitors and has far fewer drawbacks.

