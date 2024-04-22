Forget about Nest and Fitbit. Google One is missing 1 feature yet





Having Nest Aware bundled with Google One is a good deal, but it's not enough.

jianghui mcgregor

The newly enhanced Google One subscription now includes Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware, and as soon as the bundle was announced, I was finally convinced to take the plunge and increase my cloud storage and pay for Gemini Advanced.

Nest Aware is essential to me and I'm already paying for it. So, in order to review new products, I happily upgraded my Google One subscription to see what the AI ​​Premium level has to offer. However, after a few weeks, it became clear that Google One was desperately missing his YouTube Premium add-on.

Google is currently working hard to convince users to subscribe to paid versions of many of its products. In recent weeks, he has revamped Gmail and Workspace with new AI features, including voice input for the impressive Help Me Write feature that lets you compose emails from short prompts. Or you can use Vids, a new text-to-video conversion app that lets you quickly create content from a single sentence.

Not to mention a new automatic language translation feature in Google Meet, an improved Calendar scheduling skill, a new desktop AI-powered editing skill in Google Photos, and a new Nest feature that detects when you leave your garage door open. . These features are available only to enterprise Workspace users or Google One subscribers.

These are great and useful extensions. Help Me Write has been a huge time saver for chronic email senders like me. I'm also thankful for my new Nest Cam desktop control, which has turned my office into a “watchtower.”

But for me, Nest Aware and increased cloud storage are still the two key attractions, and I'm not sure that's enough to keep me around. Despite plans to co-build apps with Gemini Advanced, you don't necessarily need to pay the extra 11 if you actually use Google's AI helper, as you won't have any issues with the free version.

Fitbit Premiums' guided workouts are nice, but the Caliber, YouTube, and Peloton apps are already well-utilized. My Spotify subscription covers my mindfulness and medicine needs.

If I had been better organized, I could have transferred years of documents, video, and audio to my home NAS drive and saved myself 2 TB of cloud storage. You can use the basic Gmail, Photos, and Meet products just as you have for the past decade.

I'm paying for temporary convenience and the feeling that I'm getting a good deal on a service I don't particularly need. We don't know how long this alliance with Google One will last, but what solidifies it is access to YouTube Premium.

YouTube Premium currently costs 12.99 ($13.99), which is more expensive than the cheapest bundled Google One subscription, which is only available in the UK. Naturally, YouTube Premium is a larger product with more users and can have higher operating costs than Fitbit Premium or Nest Aware.

I don't think Google will add YouTube Premium to the One Premier tier, but there may be room for work with the 19.99 ($19.99 US) AI Premium plan and 5 TB storage options. Between the more expensive 5TB and 10TB plans, there's a true tier of space that includes everything Google has to offer.

The YouTube tier may be something Google considers in the future. The company isn't shy about offering long-term free trials of its video platform. Currently, Google Fi customers can get six months of YouTube Premium for free. Previously, he was eligible for one year of free access. Samsung Galaxy users can use it completely free of charge for 4 months.

For Google One to truly be one service, you need a plan that combines all of Google's services. While all of the enhancements to Workspace AI are welcome, there are some areas that are clearly missing.

